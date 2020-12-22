Raistar vs SRV Biraj: Who has the better stats in Free Fire?

The titles of the battle royale genre on the mobile platform have witnessed an incredible rise in popularity. Free Fire is one of the most-played titles of the genre and has become one of the front runners.

Raistar and SRV Biraj are two prominent Free Fire players admired by the community for their fantastic gameplay. The former is also a very popular content creator.

This article compares the stats of the two players in Free Fire.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar has engaged in 14659 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 2593 of them, managing a win rate of 17.68%. In these matches, he has racked up 49383 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.09.

The player has participated in 4453 duo matches and has clinched 705 of them for a win rate of 15.83%. He has bagged over 14300 kills, sustaining a K/D ratio of 3.82.

Raistar also has 401 Booyahs in 3513 solo matches, having a win rate of 11.41%. He has bagged 10714 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

Raistar has been featured in 317 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has outplayed his foes in 32 of them, with a win rate of 10.09%. He has notched 651 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.28.

Apart from this, the player has two solo and two duo matches against his name. He also has three and two frags in these matches.

SRV Biraj’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 540744237.

Lifetime stats

SRV Biraj has competed in a total of 1973 squad matches and has managed to emerge on top on 352 occasions, maintaining a win ratio of 17.84%. With 3563 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.20.

The player has bagged 87 wins in 943 duo games, translating to a win rate of 9.22%. In the process, he has killed 1646 enemies at a K/D ratio of 1.92.

Lastly, the internet star has played 389 solo matches and has 21 first-place finishes for a win percentage of 5.39%. He has secured 819 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.23.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, SRV Biraj has played 511 squad games and has a win tally of 79, retaining a win rate of 15.45%. He has 1273 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 2.95.

The player has appeared in 150 duo matches and has bettered his foes in 19 of them with a win percentage of 12.66%. He has eliminated 345 opponents for a K/D ratio of 2.63.

Biraj has five Booyahs in the 48 solo games he has played, managing a win ratio of 10.41%. He has accumulated 135 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.14.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Raistar is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate in the lifetime solo and duo matches. Coming to the squad games, SRV Biraj has maintained a better win rate, while the latter has the upper hand in terms of K/D ratio.

In the ongoing ranked season, it is not possible to compare their stats in the solo and duo games as Raistar has only been featured in two games in both of them. Lastly, in the squad matches, SRV Biraj is relatively better.

