From a Pune-based video game developer, Nodding Heads Games, comes one of the most ambitious indie titles, Raji: An Ancient Epic. The game took the Indian gaming community by storm, as it quickly became one of the most widely discussed games in the gaming zeitgeist of the country.

Fans had high hopes from Raji: An Ancient Epic and looked forward to playing the game on their PC. The game was released for PC on Steam in October, coming out with massively positive reviews as fans were captivated by the game's gorgeous art style and intriguing narrative.

In Raji: An Ancient Epic, players take control of a little girl chosen by the Gods, who is on a quest to save her brother from demonic forces. What follows is an incredibly heartfelt narrative backed by some masterful visual storytelling.

Raji: An Ancient Epic: System requirements, price, download link, and more

One of the first things that jumps out of the page about Raji is its impressive art-style that never fails to impress. The game utilizes Unreal Engine 4 and is currently available on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and is published by Super.com.

Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-4400 (3.1 GHz) / AMD FX-6300 (3.5 GHz)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 760 / AMD Radeon R9 270

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 6 GB available space

Sound Card: Onboard

Players will need a decent PC to run Raji: An Ancient Epic, as the game can demand a lot out of the hardware. The game is as scenic and gorgeous as it gets. Therefore, to get the best out of the game, players must own decent hardware.

The game can be purchased and downloaded from Steam for ₹599, whereas the soundtrack bundle currently costs ₹871.

Download link from Steam

