Rammus finally arrives in Wild Rift with 2 skins in tow

The 62nd champion has finally arrived in League of Legends: Wild Rift, and the MOBA’s resident Armordillo will finally be kicking up some dirt in the jungle.

Wild Rift, the mobile version of League of Legends, is looking to introduce each of the champions from the base game in this new handheld format.

Like all his predecessors, Rammus will be getting a bit of a change to his abilities when being ported into Wild Rift. However, his base kit will remain the same, and he will play out in the jungle exactly as he does in League of Legends.

OK. Alright. Rammus, the Armordillo—now rolling into Wild Rift. pic.twitter.com/2LYfpfix2I — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) April 22, 2021

Along with the champion, Wild Rift players will also be able to get their hands on two of his skins, the Molten Rammus and Sweeper Rammus.

New skins. Alright.

🔥 Molten Rammus

⚽ Sweeper Rammus pic.twitter.com/4bSl9a0wXu — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) April 22, 2021

Moreover, along with Rammus and the two skins, the Stargazer series of skins will also be available for Camille, Soraka and Twisted Fate.

Rammus abilities in Wild Rift

Wild Rift’s Rammus will be getting the new remade ultimate called Soaring Slam, which was recently introduced in League of Legends.

Here are all the abilities that the Armordillo is coming with:

Passive: Rolling Armordillo

When out of combat, gain bonus movement speed. Value is increased when using 1st skill.

1st Skill: Powerball

Enables passive skill and gains additional movement speed. Colliding with an enemy deals AoE magic damage, knocking them back and slowing them.

2nd Skill: Defensive Ball Curl

Passive: Spiked Shell

Attacks deal bonus magic damage.

Active:

Rammus curls down, reducing his movement speed while gaining bonus armor and magic resistance.

Enemies that attack Rammus will receive a percentage of the damage back to them.

3rd Skill: Frenzying Taunt

Taunts the target enemy and gains bonus attack speed.

Ultimate: Soaring Slam

Rammus hops into the air and slams down, dealing magic damage and creating aftershocks in the area.

Aftershocks deal magic damage to enemies within the area every second and slow them down.

The AoE of aftershock scales with Rammus’ movement speed.