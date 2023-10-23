Range Gauge in Genshin Impact: Best characters to use on and refinement stats

Genshin Impact 4.1 update has dropped the Phase II weapon banners, featuring Range Gauge, a new 4-star bow. This gacha weapon belongs to the recently released Fontaine-themed weapon series and can only be obtained from limited weapon banners. It is an ATK-based bow with a passive that grants additional ATK% and all elemental damage bonuses.

Unlike other recently released Fontaine weapons, this bow has many suitable candidates. With tons of ATK and great passive, the bow is a great choice for on-field and off-field damage dealers. In this article, we will cover all the characters who can wield Range Guage.

Genshin Impact 4.1: Range Guage stats and best characters

Range Gauge (Image via HoYoverse)

Range Gauge is a new 4-star limited weapon featured in Genshin Impact 4.1 weapon banner (Phase II). At max enhancement, the gacha bow provides 565 base ATK and 27.6 ATK% as secondary stats. This is not the first bow to have ATK% as a substat, but its passive ability, Masons' Ditty, makes it stand out more than others.

Based on the official description, when the wielder heals or is healed, they will gain a Unity's Symbol. A total of three symbols can be gained, and each will last for 30 seconds. Using Elemental Skill or Burst will consume all Unity's Symbol and grant the struggle effect. Depending on refinement levels, the wielder will gain 3%/4%/5%/6%/7% ATK and 7%/8.5%/10%/11.5%/13% All Elemental DMG Bonus.

Note that the Unity's Symbol can also be gained when the wielder is not on the field.

Best 5-star Characters for Range Gauge

5-star candidates for Range Gauge (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all suitable 5-stars for the gacha bow in Genshin Impact:

Lyney Yoimiya Tartaglia Ganyu

All of these 5-star units are damage dealers who can take advantage of the 4-star bow weapon. Do note that Lyney is the only character in the bow segment who can proc the passive ability himself with the self heal from Elemental Skill.

For Lyney mains in Genshin Impact, Range Gauge is the best 4-star gacha option if they do not have any 5-star bow weapons in their account.

The remaining characters will need to play with a healer in the team to enable the bow's passive.

Best 4-star Characters for Range Gauge

4-star candidates for Range Gauge (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of suitable 4-stars for the gacha bow in Genshin Impact 4.1 update:

Fischl Kujou Sara

Both are Electro Bow units with 4-star rarity in the roster. Fischl must use her skill and burst to have 100% uptime on Oz, allowing her to take advantage of the bow's passive. However, you will need a team-wide healer for Fischl to procure the passive consistently. This weapon might also be useful for Sara since she gives buffs characters, which is scaled on her ATK in Genshin Impact.