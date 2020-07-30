Razorback in COD Mobile: All you need to know

There are a variety of weapons that the developers of COD Mobile have added to the game. These guns have been divided into categories, with SMGs being one such section. One of the SMGs in Call of Duty Mobile is the Razorback, and we talk about this firearm, its stats and more.

All you need to know about the Razorback in COD Mobile

Razorback Dark Matter (Picture Courtesy: zilliongamers.com)

As mentioned above, the Razorback is an SMG. Like most other guns in this category, it has high damage and mobility. It is, however, recommended to use this weapon in close-range combat, due to its low range.

Damage: 90

Fire Rate: 50

Accuracy: 50

Mobility: 85

Range: 40

Availability of Razorback in COD Mobile

There are some guns in COD Mobile that do not have default versions, with Razorback being one such weapon, though there are two skins for the firearm — Cosmos and Dark Matter. They were available for players in the game previously. However, the Razorback cannot be obtained now, and getting it in the game isn’t possible right now.

When will players be able to obtain the Razorback in COD Mobile?

The game offers players all default versions of the guns for free, through seasonal events, the battle pass and more. In one of the earlier community updates, the developers were asked about the addition of the Razorback and the KRM 262. They replied that both would be added soon.

The COD Mobile reddit comment section on the Community Update post.

And now, the KRM 262 has been made available through the ‘Frenzy Killer’ seasonal event. Players can, therefore, expect the Razorback to soon be added similarly in COD Mobile, and obtain this SMG for free.

