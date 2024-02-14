Ready or Not: All Console Commands and how to use them

Ready or Not has a few Console Command features that you can use to add perks to your gameplay. While this system is primarily restricted to the developer, there are a few things you can do to unlock it for yourself.

Console Commands are a great way to add a new gameplay perspective to any title. In Ready or Not, you can spawn AI teammates or even teleport to a location you are pointing at.

Although it’s a fun way of playing the game, inputting a console command is a bit tricky. Below are some things you will need to do to make the most of Console Commands in Ready or Not.

How to use Console Commands in Ready or Not

To use Console Commands in Ready or Not, you must unlock this feature. To do this, you will have to download and install a Mod. You will get many Mods from NexusMods that unlock the Console. However, the most recommended one is the Console Unlocker.

Once you have the Mod installed, you will immediately gain access to the Console as soon as you log into the game. Below are the various commands that you can put in to make the most of the system:

All Ready or Not Console Commands

1) a.RonSpawnSwatIncompatibleMode (value)

The game will spawn an AI Teammate for you, even in Multiplayer Mode. Default Value = 1

2) r.fog (value)

Changes fog

3) changesize (value)

Changes the Player Scale. Default Value = 1

4) destroyallai

Erase all NPCs from the map

5) destroypawns

Erase all NPCs from the map

6) destroytarget

Aim and whatever is in your crosshair will be destroyed

7) makecrash

Causes the game to Crash

8) pause

Causes the game to Pause

9) fov [value]

Changes FOV to the designated value

10) travel [mapname]

Switches the Map for the host player

11) servertravel [mapname]

Switches the Map for every player in the lobby

12) teleport

Get Teleported to wherever you are aiming

13) spawnrandomai

Spawns a random NPC on the map

14) slomo

Enables Slow Motion mode

15) toggledebugcamera

Enables Free-Cam mode

16) showdebug

Displays Debug Information

Console commands can add a variety of gameplay elements to Ready or Not that you will be able to make the most of.