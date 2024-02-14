Ready or Not: All Console Commands and how to use them

Ready or Not has a few Console Command features that you can use to add perks to your gameplay. While this system is primarily restricted to the developer, there are a few things you can do to unlock it for yourself.
Console Commands are a great way to add a new gameplay perspective to any title. In Ready or Not, you can spawn AI teammates or even teleport to a location you are pointing at.
Although it’s a fun way of playing the game, inputting a console command is a bit tricky. Below are some things you will need to do to make the most of Console Commands in Ready or Not.
How to use Console Commands in Ready or Not
To use Console Commands in Ready or Not, you must unlock this feature. To do this, you will have to download and install a Mod. You will get many Mods from NexusMods that unlock the Console. However, the most recommended one is the Console Unlocker.
Once you have the Mod installed, you will immediately gain access to the Console as soon as you log into the game. Below are the various commands that you can put in to make the most of the system:
All Ready or Not Console Commands
1) a.RonSpawnSwatIncompatibleMode (value)
- The game will spawn an AI Teammate for you, even in Multiplayer Mode. Default Value = 1
2) r.fog (value)
- Changes fog
3) changesize (value)
- Changes the Player Scale. Default Value = 1
4) destroyallai
- Erase all NPCs from the map
5) destroypawns
- Erase all NPCs from the map
6) destroytarget
- Aim and whatever is in your crosshair will be destroyed
7) makecrash
- Causes the game to Crash
8) pause
- Causes the game to Pause
9) fov [value]
- Changes FOV to the designated value
10) travel [mapname]
- Switches the Map for the host player
11) servertravel [mapname]
- Switches the Map for every player in the lobby
12) teleport
- Get Teleported to wherever you are aiming
13) spawnrandomai
- Spawns a random NPC on the map
14) slomo
- Enables Slow Motion mode
15) toggledebugcamera
- Enables Free-Cam mode
16) showdebug
- Displays Debug Information
Console commands can add a variety of gameplay elements to Ready or Not that you will be able to make the most of.