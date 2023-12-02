"Really? Flying blades?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 514 (Sunday, December 3, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 514th edition questions are now available. To decipher all of December 3's puzzles, you must have extensive knowledge of every LoL champion and their numerous emojis, splash arts, abilities, quotes, and more. Here's the quote puzzle from the latest LoLdle:
"Really? Flying blades? Get your own thing, sister!"
This piece answers all five LoLdle questions released on December 3, 2023.
Tahm Kench, Irelia, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 514th edition (December 3, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the December 3 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Tahm Kench
- Quote: Irelia
- Ability: Rek'Sai, Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Malzhar
- Splash Art: Jinx, Bonus: Battle Cat Jinx
It should be easy to guess Tahm Kench's name since he is a popular support champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Runeterra, this unit debuted in LoL in 2015. Today's quote should only take seconds to link to Irelia, an often-used character in that game.
Due to Rek'Sai's low pick rate, deciphering his passive ability can be difficult. Today's emoji puzzle is also easy to solve since Malzhar is a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Jinx's Battle Cat splash art shouldn't take long to identify.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- December 2, LoLdle 513: Renata Glasc, Lux, Ornn, Sivir, Lucian
- December 1, LoLdle 512: Aurelion Sol, Yuumi, Kindred, Jayce, Orianna
- November 30, LoLdle 511: Caitlyn, Akshan, Varus, Naafiri, Riven
- November 29, LoLdle 510: Syndra, Aphelios, Shyvana, Volibear, Yorick
- November 28, LoLdle 509: Lux, Akali, Xayah, Akshan, Lulu
- November 27, LoLdle 508: Kai'Sa, Kog'Maw, Viego, Taliyah, Gwen
- November 26, LoLdle 507: Malzahar, Vayne, Alistar, Vex, Morgana
- November 25, LoLdle 506: Malphite, Rengar, Gnar, Gangplank, Tryndamere
- November 23, LoLdle 504: Cassiopeia, Skarner, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Lissandra
- November 22, LoLdle 503: Skarner, Lucian, Talon, Kassadin, K'Sante
- November 21, LoLdle 502: Veigar, Olaf, Janna, Sion, Aatrox
- November 20, LoLdle 501: Ahri, Shaco, Gragas, Vladimir, Kha'Zix
- November 19, LoLdle 500: Ekko, Caitlyn, Akshan, Vel'Koz, Viego
- November 18, LoLdle 499: Zilean, Garen, Jax, Soraka, Kennen
- November 17, LoLdle 498: Ornn, Karthus, Nocturne, Rammus, Ivern
- November 16, LoLdle 497: Alistar, Yasuo, Tryndamere, Corki, Ezreal
- November 15, LoLdle 496: Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia
- November 14, LoLdle 495: Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma
- November 13, LoLdle 494: Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain
The LoLdle answers for its 515th edition will be published on December 4, 2023.