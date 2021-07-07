Red Dead Online's banks become accessible to PC players ahead of 13th July Summer Update

For the longest time, Red Dead Online players' wishlists were topped by the desire to rob the numerous banks present in the game. It seems that Rockstar Games is set to deliver with their July 13th Red Dead Online Summer Update titled "Blood Money." While the update is still about a week away, PC players have noted that the banks have already begun opening up, with players being able to explore previously locked locations.

Red Dead Online's banks open up ahead of "Blood Money" update

Earlier today, players discovered that the banks which were previously cordoned off are now fully accessible. This, however, is most likely in error as the interiors are completely devoid of NPC's and in some cases have void zones, indicating that mapping hasn't been completed in these areas.

While Rockstar hasn't provided any official word regarding the status of banks in Red Dead Online, the Blood Money update that is scheduled for July 13th promises to bring "cloak-and-dagger coach holdups to multi-stage robberies — including kidnapping, brutal debt collections, and more."

Players can also now collect what's known as 'Capitale', the key to unlocking a new mechanic in Red Dead Online titled Opportunities. Rockstar Newswire described the process as follows:

Accumulating enough Capitale for Guido Martelli will reveal Opportunities. These are dispatched by Martelli in a scheme to stifle a rising Lemoyne senator who is disrupting Bronte operations throughout the region. Each Opportunity can reveal various approaches to the task at hand — listen into nearby conversations or look out for important targets to uncover new paths to completion and weaken this politician’s position by bringing each of the three Jewels of the West to Martelli.

Players will have access to the first opportunity on the 13th of July and the other two opportunities will be drip fed over the next few weeks.

Red Dead Online and its single player counterpart, Red Dead Redemption 2, will also be receiving Nvidia DLSS as part of the July 13th update, allowing users with RTX GPU's to upscale their game with little to no quality loss.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod