Red Dead Redemption 2: 5 More Things You Need To Know

We're 2 days away from the release of RDR2

With the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 just a couple of days away, more information is slowly trickling out either directly from Rockstar Games or in the form of leaks.

In today's article, we're gearing up for the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 by taking a look at 5 more fans need to know ahead of RDR2's release. We also take a look at the first leaked footage from RDR 2's actual gameplay later on in the article so if you don't want to take a look at that, scroll over it.

Now without further ado, let's take a look at 5 more things we need to know about RDR2:

#5 Companion app

Red Dead Redemption 2 will release with its very own companion app on Android and iOS. The app itself will be available for download on October 26th, the day of release. Although Rockstar haven't revealed that many details about the app yet, rumours suggest that it could contain mini-games that can be played directly from the app like poker.

The app will also connect directly with your PS4 or XBOX One.

#4 It comes with 2 discs

This particular point hasn't exactly been confirmed by Rockstar Games themselves yet. Leaked photos have been doing the rounds on the internet seem to suggest that Red Dead Redemption 2's physical copy will have 2 discs - the first disc for data installation with the second for playing the actual game. We already know that the PS4 digital edition clocks in at 99GBs while the XBOX edition clocks in at around 105GB.

This leaked footage seems to confirm the rumours of 2 discs. To my knowledge, this is the first time a current gen console game comes with 2 discs. We'll have to wait a couple of days for confirmation.

