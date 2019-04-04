Red Dead Redemption 2: A leak from an Australian retailer suggests RDR2 for Nintendo Switch

Red Dead Redemption 2 has been out since October 2018 and has been one of the best selling games on Xbox One and PS4. There was also a leak suggesting a PC port, but is there any hope for an RDR2 Switch port? There isn't any official communication that we know of from Rockstar Games.

Target Australia listed Red Dead Redemption 2 for the Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch while it was really only available for the first two. The image has been edited now and it may have been a simple human error. Data mines and patch information speculate a possible Switch port due to the downgrade of graphics in patch 1.06.

Credit: Games Radar

Rockstar ported their 2011 L.A. Noire to the Switch when it was still new. The Nintendo Switch does not have as much power as the Xbox One and PS4, especially with their 4k supported models such as the Xbox One S/One X and PS4 Pro.

L.A. Noire was released at a time when the Switch was not even in the discussion. While Red Dead Redemption 2 was in development, there were was no Switch either. The capability to run RDR2 for the Switch may take some time to develop.

The Switch has received ports from many other games on other platforms such as Civilization VI, Fortnite, Minecraft and others. Combined with their Nintendo collection of Mario Kart, Smash Bros, Fire Emblem, etc, Nintendo is already competing with its rivals Sony and Microsoft.

It's possible Target Australia doesn't have inside information on such news. But on the off chance the "accident" was indeed a leak, RDR2 would make a great collection to the Switch. There were talks of two new Nintendo Switch models in the making, so maybe one of them will also be more powerful and capable of running existing and future games.

