Red Dead Redemption 2 News: Find every type of horse in the game with this exploit

Looking for an easy way to get that elusive White Arabian? We have you covered.

Over the past few days, we've brought you some glitches that would net you an incredible amount of money in Red Dead Redemption 2. Between the Gold Bar Glitch and the Mattock Pond Stump Glitch, at this point, you shouldn't be hurting for cash. However, there are some other exploits that may still be useful to you.

There are nineteen horses available in RDR2, from the Appaloosa to the Arabian breeds. If you've been browsing message boards, tier lists, and walkthroughs trying to find the best way to get the type of breed you want, you may be having trouble doing it the normal way.

Well, if you're trying hard to find a certain horse and you're just not having any luck, why not give the St. Denis trick a shot? Reddit user Cerusia found out that you can find any horse in St. Denis if you manage to make this glitch work correctly.

Make sure you're in the right spot before attempting this trick

There is a spot in St. Denis where you can find ALL horses randomly spawn. Save nearby, exit the game and reload to have new ones spawn. Found Grey Andalusians, Silver Dapple Foxtrotters, Black Arabians, etc. in Chapter 2/3 there.

Not only has Cerusia made this work, but many other users have found that every horse, at some point or another, will spawn in St. Denis if this is done correctly. From Dutch Warmbloods to Kentucky Saddlers to Mustangs, you'll find whatever breed you'll need here.

Reddit user TurkeyMoonPie has also stated that certain horses appear during certain times of the day. For instance, if you're looking to get a Missouri Fox Trotter, you should give this a shot at noon, though this hasn't been confirmed.

What breed are you hoping to snag at St. Denis? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check back with us here at Sportskeeda for all your gaming needs and news!