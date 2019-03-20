×
Red Dead Redemption 2 News: Latest patch ignores graphical downgrade

Greg Bush
CONTRIBUTOR
News
20 Mar 2019, 06:09 IST

RDR2's lighting issue hasn't even been addressed by Rockstar
RDR2's lighting issue hasn't even been addressed by Rockstar

Last week, it was revealed that a recent patch from Rockstar had lowered the quality of the graphics in Red Dead Redemption 2. Specifically, it seemed that Rockstar had all but removed the ambient occlusion, which can be used to help portray light in a more realistic manner. A tweet from a player revealed just how glaring a difference it was.

RDR2 fans were outraged once they realized what had happened, and took to Twitter to vent their frustrations. However, Rockstar has yet to address this situation in any way. After a new patch was released yesterday, it was assumed that they were tackling the lighting issue among other things. However, after looking at the patch notes, it seems like they have yet to tackle that problem.

Below are the fixes received in patch 1.07:

  • Matchmaking in showdown mode improved
  • Added fixes for crashing issues
  • Fixed glitches and lag issues
  • Addressed issues with save data
  • Fixed several exploits
  • Added fixes for framerate drops
  • Performance/Stability improvements

As you can see above, the patch notes are pretty generic, and it's not known exactly what exploits have been affected in the latest patch or what glitches they decided to focus on. While it's possible that the performance/stability improvements had to do with the ambient occlusion problem, one would assume that it would have been addressed by Rockstar considering how livid fans were. To quietly fix that without calming players would be an odd move.

Still, overall the lighting difference doesn't take away much from the game. Red Dead Redemption 2 is still an incredibly beautiful game, even with a slight downgrade.

Do you play Red Dead Redemption 2 on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One? Have you noticed the downgrade in the lighting? Let us know in the comments.

