Red Dead Redemption 2 Online to Launch As a Beta In November

Hrithik Raj FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 45 // 04 Nov 2018, 17:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Red Dead Redemption 2

This year Rockstar Games' major instalment Red Dead Redemption 2 earned 725 million Dollar in just 3 days from its initial launch. Well, this is not the first game from Rockstar Games that has broken the sales chart and made itself one of the best selling Entertainment Media. Grand Theft Auto 5 earned over 1 billion dollars and is considered the most sold entertainment product.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has received a global appreciation from its fans. The game launched on Oct, 26, Sony slated that Red Dead Redemption 2 is the most pre-ordered game in PlayStation Store. Rockstar Games have revealed that the Red Dead Online be a beta at first and will come out in November. Though there was no specific date of beta release for Red Dead 2 Online was mentioned.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is already recognized as one of the best game of the year 2018. Red Dead Redemption 2 has a Metacritic score of 9.7, it has already broken many records and earned many awards like Most Discussed Game of PS4 2018, Most Shared Game, Best PS4 Game of 2018.

Even Sony's exclusive title like God of War 4 couldn't beat Red Dead Redemption 2 in terms of Review Scores, Critics and Metacritic though they are two completely different games.

RDR 2

Summary of Red Dead Redemption 2:- Red Dead Redemption 2 is an epic tale of life in America’s unforgiving heartland. The game’s vast and atmospheric world also provides the foundation for a brand new online multiplayer experience. America, 1899.

The end of the Wild West era has begun. After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang has to rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal fissures threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang that raised him. [Source-Rockstar].

For more Gaming News, stick to Sportskeeda!