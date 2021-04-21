Red Dead Redemption player makes a giant Crocodile run so much it has a heart attack

Over one year and 9 million views later, the YouTube video posted by Funny Gamingbits is remembered by Red Dead Redemption 2 fans everywhere, as a player beats a crocodile via an unorthodox method.

Red Dead Redemption 2 players may have found in-game side quests to complete that involved the game's crocodiles, however one player found a unique way to eliminate them.

With a large albino crocodile on their heels, this player simply chooses to outrun the massive animal until it stops moving either from heat exhaustion or a heart attack.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Crocodile Elimination {Image via Funny Gamingbits on YouTube}

While returning to this iconic throwback Red Dead Redemption 2 video highlighting what is being called a "crocodile heart attack," the question surfaces as to whether or not the Red Dead Redemption 2 community has accurately idenitified this large in-game reptilian.

In another older YouTube video, though very informational and popular as well, Coyote Peterson and Mario Aldecoa educate viewers on the key differences between the two large reptiles so that players can accurately identify which creature is which both in-game and in nature.

Among the easiest of differences to observe between the reptiles is their snout size and shape. American Crocodiles are known for their longer, more pointed snout, while the American Alligators are known for their broader, rounder snouts.

The American Alligator and American Crocodile

Another way to identify which species is which is through their coloration. Crocodiles have lighter tones to blend in with coastal environments while alligators have darker colors so that they blend with their dark, swampy environments.

Mario Aldecoa does note that there is a behavioral difference in the species as well. Though American Crocodiles have a more aggressive reputation, they are actually much more shy. It is the American Alligator is bolder, as it is used to sharing an environment with humans.

While the fact that both of these creatures are members of the Crocodylia family might make calling an alligator a crocodile acceptable, the two species are quite different. However, these species also share one more similarity.

Coyote Peterson and Mario Aldecoa end their video by reminding viewers that the American Crocodiles are endangered and that American Alligators are protected, though Red Dead Redemption 2 players need not worry about that in-game.