Redditor creates a bit of an Animal Crossing x Zelda crossover since Nintendo won't

Animal Crossing had been heavily rumored to be receiving a Legend of Zelda crossover before E3. Zelda, Mario and Animal Crossing arguably make up Nintendo's most popular and profitable franchises. Super Mario and Animal Crossing already had a crossover, so all signs pointed to another crossover with Zelda. It's Zelda's 35th anniversary, too, making it the perfect time to do it.

That never came to fruition, though. All the calls for it fell on deaf ears as Nintendo didn't even give Animal Crossing a second of screentime at their direct. With no other options, players took it upon themselves to create some Zelda crossover items in Animal Crossing.

One Redditor created an entire outfit from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, one of the Nintendo Switch's flagship games.

Legend of Zelda x Animal Crossing crossover comes from the players, not Nintendo

There are some Legend of Zelda items in the game and even some outfits to match what Link and Zelda wear in their games, but the majority of them come from custom designs from players. Nintendo hasn't released any official Zelda crossover items into the game, so players decided to do it themselves. One Redditor created an entire outfit, finishing with the Korok mask from Breath of the Wild.

In The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, players have a side task to collect Korok seeds. These can be used to expand inventory. There are 900 Korok seeds to collect, and this Korok mask (which is a DLC exclusive) will alert players when they are near one. Redditor asmokingbear recreated the iconic headpiece as well as an entire outfit in Animal Crossing.

It's not the only crossover item that has made its way into the game (with no help from Nintendo). One user created an outfit mirroring Link's iconic green tunic. The coat is a custom design from Jeremy, with the code being MO-LFK4-CVFG-18GK.

Link's iconic outfit, custom made by Jeremy to bring the Zelda franchise over to Animal Crossing.

This is not the first, nor is it the last time a player will take it upon themselves to bring other Nintendo franchises into Animal Crossing. With time running out on Zelda's 35th anniversary, it might be the only way this one makes it into New Horizons.

