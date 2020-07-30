Regaltos' PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio, setup and more

The meteoric rise of PUBG Mobile has set the scene for competitive esports and content creation relating to the game.

India alone has witnessed the emergence of several content creators and professional gamers in the PUBG Mobile circuit. One of the most well-known PUBG Mobile personalities in the country is Parv ‘Regaltos’ Singh.

In this article, we take a look at Regaltos’s PUBG Mobile ID, stats, setup and more.

PUBG Mobile ID of Regaltos

Regalto's PUBG Mobile ID is 593193849, and his in-game name is SouLReGaLToS.

Here are his stats for the current season:

His stats in the current season

Regaltos has only played in squad mode during the ongoing season. Till date, he has played 151 matches in Season 14 and has an astounding K/D ratio of 6.90

His stats in Season 13

In the previous season, he maintained an impressive K/D of 5.60 and played over 900 squad games.

It is believed that Regaltos plays on an iPhone 11 Pro Max.

He uses a 3 Finger Claw with the Gyroscope. You can watch the video below to find out his layout and sensitivity settings:

Regaltos’ professional career

Regaltos played for Team 4HM till mid-2019. He later joined Team SouL, with whom he finished 2nd in the PUBG Mobile Club Open - Fall Split: South Asia 2020. He currently still represents Team SouL.

Regaltos YouTube channel

Regaltos started making content back in early 2018. He initially made videos on Mini Militia, which was a very popular multiplayer game back then. He later switched to PUBG Mobile after the game was released.

His channel currently has over 1.37 million subscribers and boasts over 150 million views combined. You can check out his channel by clicking here.

You can also check out his Instagram account by clicking here.