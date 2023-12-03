Relentless Meets Radioactive FC 24 Evolution: All upgrade conditions, requirements, and more

The Relentless Meets Radioactive FC 24 Evolution not only has an interesting name but also brings back one of the earliest evolutions to be released in Ultimate Team. EA Sports has added a fresh twist to the older variant after being influenced by the ongoing Radioactive promo. However, this new inclusion isn't a free evolution, which makes it vital for players to make the best possible decisions when it comes to using it.

When employed correctly, the Relentless Meets Radioactive FC 24 Evolution will significantly boost one of your left-backs. While several candidates are available for it, a few of them are better choices than the rest. This makes it important for you to understand all the requirements and upgrade conditions related to this evolution.

All Relentless Meets Radioactive FC 24 Evolution requirements

The requirements of this current evolution are relatively forgiving, and you can only use LBs for its upgrades. However, any footballer who has LB, even as a secondary position, can be included as well. Here are the conditions of this evolution:

Overall: Max 85

Position: LB, not CB, CDM

Passing: Max 86

Pace: Max 80

Playstyles+: 0

It's interesting to note that any card that has CB, CDM, or both, as secondary positions can't be included. The same applies to any item that has a Playstyle+.

All Relentless Meets Radioactive FC 24 Evolution upgrades

The latest evolution offers three distinct levels of upgrades, each with its own conditions. Completing all three levels will massively improve the card you choose to evolve. Here are the upgrades, what they are, and their conditions:

Level 1 upgrade

Overall: +1

Pace: +3

Passing: +2

Physicality: +1

Dribbling: +1

Defending: +1

Level 2 upgrade

WF: +1*

Overall: +1

Pace: +3

Passing: +1

Dribbling: +1

Defending: +1

Level 3 upgrade

Playstyle+: Relentless

Pverall: +1

Pace: +4

Physicality: +1

Dribbling: +1

Defending: +1

Leve 1 upgrade conditions

Win three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Achieve three Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 upgrade conditions

Play three Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Win three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least two goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 3 upgrade conditions

Play four Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Achieve four Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Best Relentless Meets Radioactive FC 24 Evolution players

The available pool of cards for this evolution is far more limited than some other similar releases. That said, this game still has some great items that could get major boosts with the help of the aforementioned upgrades. These are the players you could use for this evolution:

Marcos Acuna

Ona Battle

Katie McCabe

Lisa Boattin

Gijs Smal Squad Foundations

Giulia Gwinn

These are certainly the best candidates for the upgrades, with Acuna and Battle reaching as high as 88 overall.