Rematch: Release date, platforms, and system requirements

The upcoming PvP arcade title Rematch will release on June 19, 2025. Even though the game is in its beta stage, the complete release is scheduled to happen in a few days. One major query that gamers have at the moment is the availability of the game on different platforms. Luckily, the game will be available on all next-generation consoles as well as PC. This includes PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and PC.

Ad

However, if you want to play it on the previous generation consoles, unfortunately, it won't be possible. The game will not be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. However, since the game can be played on PC and does not require an extremely beefy graphics card, it will be playable on handhelds like Asus Rog Ally, Steam Deck, Legion GO, MSI Claw, etc.

Mentioned below are the complete system requirements to run the game on PC.

Ad

Trending

System requirements to run Rematch on PC

You will need atleast 20GB of free space to run Rematch (Image via Kepler Interactive)

As far as the RAM is concerned, you will need at least 8GB of RAM to play the game on a PC. Apart from that, you will need at least an AMD Radeon RX 5500 or a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 1060 or above to run the game. However, for the best possible experience and quality, you will need AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 or above.

Ad

Minimum System Requirements:

OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3400G / Intel Core i5-9400, or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5500 (4GB) / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 1060 (4GB), or better

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 20 GB available space

Additional Notes: Minimum requirements are not final and are subject to change.

Recommended System Requirements:

OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3700x / Intel Core 11600k or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (6GB) / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (6GB), or better

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 20 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD recommended -Support DirectX 12 Shader Model 5

Ad

Also Read: Is Rematch Elite Edition worth buying?

For more guides and updates regarding Rematch, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.