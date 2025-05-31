Rematch: Release date, platforms, and system requirements

The upcoming PvP arcade title Rematch will release on June 19, 2025. Even though the game is in its beta stage, the complete release is scheduled to happen in a few days. One major query that gamers have at the moment is the availability of the game on different platforms. Luckily, the game will be available on all next-generation consoles as well as PC. This includes PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and PC.
However, if you want to play it on the previous generation consoles, unfortunately, it won't be possible. The game will not be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. However, since the game can be played on PC and does not require an extremely beefy graphics card, it will be playable on handhelds like Asus Rog Ally, Steam Deck, Legion GO, MSI Claw, etc.
Mentioned below are the complete system requirements to run the game on PC.
System requirements to run Rematch on PC
As far as the RAM is concerned, you will need at least 8GB of RAM to play the game on a PC. Apart from that, you will need at least an AMD Radeon RX 5500 or a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 1060 or above to run the game. However, for the best possible experience and quality, you will need AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 or above.
Minimum System Requirements:
- OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3400G / Intel Core i5-9400, or better
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5500 (4GB) / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 1060 (4GB), or better
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 20 GB available space
- Additional Notes: Minimum requirements are not final and are subject to change.
Recommended System Requirements:
- OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 3700x / Intel Core 11600k or better
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (6GB) / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (6GB), or better
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 20 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD recommended -Support DirectX 12 Shader Model 5
