Remnant 2 Dark Pact trait guide: Location, puzzles, and more

Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC has multiple new gear pieces, traits, and secrets hidden behind the recent locations. One such secret is a trait called "Dark Pact," hidden behind a minor puzzle in the DLC's open world. It allows players to gain a reduced recovery rate on Grey Health and can be equipped on any Archetype.

This article will guide you through all the steps necessary to obtain the Dark Pact trait in Remnant 2's The Awakened King DLC. The primary purpose of this trait is to have Mutators, Rings, and Amulets that can increase any outgoing damage while having Grey Health.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

How to get the Dark Pact trait in Remnant 2 The Awakened King?

Here are the summarized steps that will help you get the Dark Pact trait in Remnant 2:

Head to the Forlorn Coast location within The Awakened King DLC.

Look for three bells in this location. Two can be found outside, with one on the back of the Palace of The One True King.

Ring each bell by firing on them.

Defeat the hoard of Fae Angels approaching you.

Dark Pact will be added to your inventory once all Angels have been defeated.

Bell #1:

Every map is procedurally generated, so exploring everything on the Forlorn Coast is necessary before venturing out for the bells. Look for the first bell for the checkpoint near the river dock with boats. Below is a satellite view of the checkpoint for a more precise idea.

Map of the checkpoint located beside the first bell (Image via Remnant 2)

Make your way to the surface-level area, and you will see a medium-sized bell in the form of a monument. Shoot to ring the bell.

Bell #2:

Take the elevator and ascend near the Palace of the One True King. From the elevator entrance, take a right and walk past the group of barrels. Then, you will see a gap between roofs, so jump across to continue on your path.

A roof that leads to the second bell (Image via Remnant 2)

Take the next left, and you will see the bell hanging to your right.

Bell #3:

Exit to the Forlorn Coast from the Palace (Image via Gunfire Games)

From the second bell's position, take the road behind you and make your way to the entrance of the Palace. Upon entering, head to the exit in the lower tier of the Palace.

The final bell is located at the back of the Palace (Image via Gunfire Games)

Run down the stairs after exiting, and head to your right. Look up, and you will find the third bell. Upon ringing, you will be swarmed by a hoard of Fae Angels from the opposite direction. Defeat everyone to get the Dark Pact trait.