Remnant 2: How to get the secret Familiar Weapon Mod?

The Familiar Weapon Mod in Remnant 2 is another secret item in the game. If you’re one of those players who are into unlocking all the secrets within the third-person shooter sequel, then you don’t want to pass on this one. Just like any other hidden loot in Remnant 2, you’ll be in for a bit of a side quest, not to mention that you have to equip yourself with another secret weapon for you to acquire it.

Need not fret, as this guide will also provide you with intel on how to get that weapon. To that end, let’s jump right in.

Acquiring the Dreamcatcher melee weapon in Remnant 2

The Dreamcatcher melee weapon (Image via Gunfire Games)

The Familiar Weapon Mod can be found in Losomn. To get it, you need to equip yourself with the melee weapon known as the Dreamcatcher. If you don’t have it yet, here are the step to obtaining it. Skip this part of the guide if you already do.

You have to locate and acquire the three Stone-Carved Dolls within the Asylum. The first and second are placed on the first floor and the backyard, respectively. These dolls have a red glow on them, so they can’t be missed.

The third doll is on the third floor of the Asylum, though it’s locked. The key’s inside the hut in the backyard. Open it and be prepared to fight the enemy inside. After defeating them and acquiring the key, head over to the third floor of the Asylum.

Once inside, there’s a room with a huge hole in it. Go around it and get outside through the window. Pick up the set of keys and bring the dolls to the basement and give it to the lady that is imprisoned there. Unlock the door using the keys you picked up earlier to get the Nightweaver Stone Doll.

Continue the main objective until you obtain the Soulkey Tribute. Return to the Asylum basement and use the Tribute to interact with a huge clump of web with a blue glow.

Doing so will lead you to the Tormented Asylum, where you can offer up the Nightweaver Stone Doll to the Nightweaver’s Web, and voila, you now have the Dreamcatcher.

Acquiring the Familiar Weapon Mod in Remnant 2

To get the Familiar Weapon Mod in Remnant 2, you must head over to Briella’s Garden, where the Huntress is located. Note that she needs to be asleep before using the Dreamcatcher on her. After doing so, you’ll be getting the Huntress Dream.

Use the Huntress’s Dream item, and this will take you to the dreamworld (Briella’s Reverie), where you have to defeat the Huntress. Beating this enemy will reward you with the Sacred Hunt Feather. Make your way to McCabe as she will craft the Familiar Weapon Mod.

This Weapon Mod in Remnant 2 can summon a Faerie Familiar to help you during combat. It chooses a random enemy within 10 meters and slashes through this enemy dealing 25 damage per attack. This Familiar will then hunt down another target as soon as the previous one dies. The Weapon Mod’s effect lasts for 15 seconds.

That concludes the guide to acquiring the Familiar Weapon Mod in Remnant 2.