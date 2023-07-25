How to get the Dreamcatcher in Remnant 2?

The Dreamcatcher is a melee weapon in Remnant 2 which is worth the extra effort you will have to give to find it in the game. When it comes to melee options, the available choices are somewhat limited. That said, the ones there, like this one in the discussion, stand out from the remaining weapons due to their potential for doing damage. As with any named weapon in this game, you'll have to find it while roaming the grounds.

If you're starting Remnant 2, it's not worth overthinking how to get it. You'll begin with standard weapons, which will do your job. However, you'll soon realize the need to upgrade, and it's at such moments when weapons like the Dreamcatcher come in handy. But first, you'll have to locate it and add it to your inventory.

Remnant 2 Dreamcatcher location

You'll have to reach the Losom location in Remnant 2 to access this unique melee weapon. Here, you'll come across the Tormented Asylum, which is quite freaky regarding world design. You'll also need the Nightweaver Statue and offer it to a cobweb. This is located in a jail cell, and by providing the statue, you'll get the Dreamcatcher.

While this is the gist of getting the weapon, here's the step-by-step breakdown.

Step 1

Reach Morrow Parish Sanatorium in Losom.

To access the sanatorium, play through the game's main campaign.

Step 2

Inside the sanatorium, you'll find some Carved-Stone dolls. These items are not open, but you'll find clues regarding their locations.

Make sure to pick these dolls up, as you won't be able to proceed to the next step without them.

You'll have to collect three dolls, and they spawn at random places.

Step 3

Go to the basement along with the dolls you have found.

You'll encounter a woman and hand the dolls over to her.

In Step 2, you'll also find prison cell keys.

Open the prison cell, where you'll find the Nightweaver Statue.

Step 4

You will encounter Magister Dullain in the basement.

You'll have to defeat Magister Dullain at any cost to proceed further.

Step 5

Once you have defeated Magister Dullain, you can reach the Tormented Asylum.

For this, first return to the Morrow Parish Sanatorium.

Step 6

The Dreamcatcher is in the first cell on your left-hand side when you enter the Tormented Asylum.

You'll find the cobweb at this location and hand it to the Nightweaver Statue. In exchange, you'll get the weapon that you're looking for. Make sure to mod the staff to fulfill its potential in Remnant 2.