How to get the Enigma in Remnant 2

Having the most powerful weapons at the start of Remnant 2 can significantly smoothen a player's experience. The combat can feel easier, as the game tends to throw multiple trash mobs at someone's face all at once, causing them to die in the blink of an eye. This is one of the primary reasons why everyone should have powerful gear in their inventory early on, with Enigma being the prime focus here.

The following article will showcase the best way to gather the Shock-inflicting secondary weapon, capable of clearing adds (additional enemies) and damaging elites. Like most rare weapons, Enigma comes with the Chaos Driver mod, letting its user spawn seven lightning bolts that can tether with each other.

Before heading into obtaining the weapon, readers should note that they will need to be in the Labyrinth area.

Easy steps to unlock the Enigma Handgun in Remnant 2

Here is a summary of everything you will need to do to obtain the Enigma Handgun in Remnant 2:

Head to Labyrinth and look for a portal that changes every 6 seconds.

Head through one of the instances of the portal that looks like a warping preview and land on a series of floating rocks.

Make your way ahead and defeat several enemies.

Pick up the Cipher Rod from the statue in front of you.

Head to Mccabe to craft the Enigma.

Mentioned below are the steps required to acquire the Enigma.

Step 1:

Start by spawning on the Fractured Ingress waypoint, and make your way towards a specific portal located within the tileset. If you have the "Entangled Gauntlet" waypoint unlocked, you can teleport there as well and advance to a portal like in the following image.

Portal heading to the checkpoint (Image via Remnant 2)

Walk through it and activate your checkpoint. You will see another portal straight from this checkpoint's location.

Step 2:

Upon nearing the portal, as mentioned above, you will see multiple exit points switching at an interval. The exit point you should look for resembles a galaxy-warp preview, as shown in the image below.

Warp-like exit point (Image via Remnant 2)

Wait for two seconds upon seeing the warp preview, and walk through the portal. If correctly timed, your character will end up falling on floating rocks.

Step 3:

Floating stones heading to the statue of the Cipher Rod (Image via Remnant 2)

Make your way through the stone bridge and clear out the area. Now, you can go to the statue in front of you and pick up the Cipher Rod. This is the crafting material you will need to craft the Enigma.

Step 4:

McCabe is located in Ward 13 (Image via Gunfire Games)

The last step requires you to take the Cipher Rod to McCabe in Ward 13 and craft the Enigma Handgun. You can upgrade this weapon from Rigs as well and try out its different perks on the dummy targets placed outside.