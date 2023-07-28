Remnant 2: How to get the Star Shot Hand Gun?

The Star Shot in Remnant 2 is a pretty powerful handgun that spews fast-moving projectiles that explode on contact. It even has this special shot that causes a bigger explosion on impact. This weapon is best suited for close to medium-range encounters making it a must-have in your arsenal. Like the other weapons in the game, you’ll be required to do some sort of a mini-quest since you have to find it first.

Getting it is not difficult if you know where to go in the game. This guide will help you with that, so let’s get on with it.

The Star Shot and Atom Splitter in Remnant 2

Good for both close and mid-range combat. (Image via Gunfire Games)

The Star Shot handgun can be acquired during the Supply Ship event within N’Erud. Head on over to an area called Timeless Horizon and search for the Dark Conduit.

Once inside the dungeon, you have to find an area with a massive rotating machine. Wait for the huge arm to raise a platform that you can jump onto and reach another podium. After doing so, you’ll notice an open spot on the floor with an orange glow. Go down and continue straight ahead towards that orange light to get the massive melee weapon dubbed the Atom Splitter.

At the end of the dungeon in Remnant 2, there will be a pillar with a couple of batteries. One is sticking out (the one with an orange light), and you must put it in place. Doing so will open a door on the left that leads to a control panel alongside the supply ship that’s inside a massive cylinder. Interact with the control panel before heading out.

Once you’re outside, search five coffin-looking chests. The ship will be picking up those chests and will be placed at the bottom portion of the cylinder. Among those chests will be the handgun.

Click click boom

The Star Shot has a base damage of 22 and a magazine size of 10. The handgun is already equipped with the Big Bang Weapon Mod, which gives the Star Shot the ability to concentrate the entirety of the current Mod Charges into the next shot. This shot inflicts 65 Explosive damage and another 65 direct damage within a 5m per Charge consumed.

Further, Explosion inflicts 75 Burning damage over 10s per Charge consumed. This Star Shot Weapon Mod also states that additional Charges consumed increase all damage by five percent with a maximum number of Charges of up to five.

Be reminded that this Weapon Mod is not removable, not to mention that the weapon doesn’t have a Mutator.

And that folks is how to get this secret handgun in Remnant 2. Check out Sportskeeda for more Remnant 2 tips and guides and other soulslike titles.