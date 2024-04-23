Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC boss guide: How to defeat Lydusa

Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC features some of the most challenging boss fights in the title. Unsurprisingly, the final boss, Lydusa, happens to be the toughest in The Forgotten Kingdom DLC, perhaps even surpassing the Nightmare from the base game and the final boss of The Awakened King DLC - One True King.

What makes Lydusa a significantly more challenging boss encounter than any other in Remnant 2 is the boss' HP and most of her attacks being AOE (area of effect). Additionally, much like the Labyrinth Sentinel, the final phase of the Lydusa boss fight involves a platforming puzzle.

That said, there are still ways to easily beat Lydusa and reach the finale of The Forgotten Kingdom questline. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily defeat Lydusa in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the ending of Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC.

How to easily defeat Lydusa in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC?

Lydusa can be encountered early in the DLC, depending on your choices while interacting with the boss. You can reach Lydusa's chamber organically, upon going through the new main story dungeon that's added with Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC. You can either fight her then and there, or you can complete a quest for her.

Lydusa is easily one of the toughest bosses in Remnant 2 (Image via Gunfire Games)

While completing the quest does not help you win favors from her, it does allow you to explore further stretches of the dungeon. Once you return to her after completing her quest, it will initiate a short cutscene, followed by the boss fight.

The boss fight against Lydusa is divided into three phases, each adding new attacks to her arsenal. While she does not summon additional fodder enemies (akin to the One True King in his second phase), she uses homing projectiles that cause an AOE blast on impact, which can deal intense damage and leave you staggered.

Fortunately, if you time your attacks right and aim for Lydusa's weak spots, you can whittle down her health bar. Here are some tips that should help you defeat Lydusa in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC:

Lydusa always starts the boss fight by chucking sand projectiles on the ground, which have an AOE after-effect. You can easily dodge these by either running away or simply dodge-rolling sideways.

Followed by the sand projectiles, Lydusa will summon four sand orbs, which fire a volley of homing projectiles at you until you destroy them. Thankfully, destroying these orbs is quite easy.

However, you must destroy the glowing, yellow orb since that can end in a massive AOE blast that can deal significant damage.

Once you whittle Lydusa's health down to 75%, she will transition to her second phase, indicated by a blue face appearing out of her stone-covered shell.

The second phase has a couple of new attacks, which can be easily dodged. Do make sure to keep an eye on the platform since stepping too far can result in you falling to your death.

The second phase is where you can inflict proper damage to the boss by shooting its face.

Once Lydusa's health drops to 50%, she transitions to the third phase, where she summons a series of stone walls, which you must dodge to avoid damage.

You're meant to shoot Lydusa's face when it appears on one of the three stone walls while dodging them. Shooting Lydusa five times consecutively will transition the boss fight to the final phase.

The final phase of the Lydusa boss fight has the same moveset as the second phase, albeit with additional sand projectiles thrown in the mix.

The best way to consistently deal damage to Lydusa is using an AR, preferably with some form of elemental affinity imbued. Also, make sure the weapon you choose has some range to keep up with Lydusa constantly moving across the arena.

Defeating Lydusa allows you to craft the Monolith (Image via Gunfire Games)

The boss fight against Lydusa is admittedly a battle of attrition, but it can be quite rewarding once you overcome it. If you do complete Lydusa's request to find the Pallid Lodestone, you will be able to unlock the Monolith, which is arguably one of the most powerful ARs in Remnant 2.