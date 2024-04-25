Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC guide: How to defeat the Stonewarden

Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC is home to some of the toughest bosses in the entire game. While the final boss, Lydusa takes the cake when it comes to being the toughest encounter in the latest DLC, there are some optional bosses and mini-bosses that pose a similar level of challenge, requiring you to be on-point with your reflexes and combat skills.

One such adversary is the Stonewarden, whom you can encounter quite early if you stick to the main questline of The Forgotten Kingdom DLC. The Stonewarden might not be as challenging or intimidating as Lydusa, but it still is quite a formidable enemy, one that can easily kill you with a single combo, if you're not careful.

The boss is even more challenging if you're playing solo and on difficulties higher than Veteran. Thankfully, there are ways to get past its defenses and beat the Stonewarden without much hassle. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily defeat the Stonewarden in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC.

How to easily defeat the Stonewarden in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC?

The Stonewarden in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC (Image via Gearbox Publishing)

The Stonewarden, much like some of the new enemy types introduced with Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC, is quite resistant to melee attacks and is mostly only vulnerable to elemental ranged attacks and AOE (area-of-effect). However, the Stonewarden has a much higher resistance to elemental attacks and has a lot more HP than the usual mob enemies.

Fortunately, you can easily cut short the boss fight, with either an optimized loadout or by dealing damage to its weak points, while he charges his powerful attacks. Here are some tips that should help you easily defeat the Stonewarden in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom:

The Stonewarden always starts the boss fight with a big slam attack, followed by a multi-hit spear combo. Don't blindly charge at the boss, instead, start the battle by analyzing its moveset, and playing defensively.

Dodging most of his attacks is quite easy. Do make sure to not spam dodge rolls, since the spear combo of the Stonewarden is a bit delayed and can catch you off-guard if you're spamming the A or Circle button.

The first phase of the boss fight requires you to stay mostly defensive, with occasional attacks using either your archetype skills or hard-hitting weapon.

Once you whittle down the boss' health down to 50%, it will transition to its second phase, summoning stone statues that charge at you, requiring you to dodge them precisely.

You can use the downtime when the Stonewarden launches himself up in midair to get some attacks in, preferably elemental attacks to deal maximum damage.

In the second phase, you'd want to quickly wrap up the boss fight, since the longer you take to kill the Stonewarden, the more likely it is to summon those stone statues multiple times, which can deal quite a lot of damage and can be a pain to dodge through.

Build I used for my first attempt against the Stonewarden in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom (Image via Gearbox Publishing)

I used a level 18 Challenger build with Handler as the secondary archetype, which helped me defeat the Stonewarden in two tries. However, in later runs, I attempted the boss fight with a pure Invoker build, and also an Invoker and Ritualist hybrid build, both of which made short work of the boss.