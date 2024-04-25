Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC guide: How to unlock the Invoker

The Invoker is the new archetype Gunfire Games have added with Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC. While the new expansion does come with a plethora of new weapons, armor sets, enemies, and boss fights, the biggest highlight is easily the new archetype, which not only comes with its own toolset but also a fresh new playstyle that you can work into your existing builds.

Unfortunately, unlocking the Invoker isn't as straightforward as you might think. Much like other hidden and more powerful archetypes in Remnant 2, the Invoker is unlocked in a designated part of the new Yaesha map and can only be obtained by completing specific tasks, which in typical souls-like fashion, aren't marked in the mini-map.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to unlock the Invoker archetype in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC.

How to unlock the Invoker in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC?

To unlock the Invoker archetype in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom, you must first access the DLC via the World Stone in Ward 13. While you can unlock the new archetype via the regular campaign, we recommend using Adventure Mode to get the best chance at unlocking the Invoker since doing so locks you into the DLC content exclusively.

Once you do start the DLC, just follow these steps to get the Invoker archetype in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom:

Upon loading into the new Yaesha map, select Glittering Grotto as your starting location to reach the Ancient Canopy .

as your starting location to reach the . If you don't get Glittering Grotto, then reroll the Adventure Mode a couple of times until you do.

Once you load into Glittering Grotto, you'll land on the Ancient Canopy map, which you need to navigate until you come across a platform with a lever. You can easily locate the platform by following the yellow marker, which indicates the main quest objective.

Interact with the lever and then descend to the lower levels of the area.

Turn right and step into the elevator on the platform. The elevator will take you to a door at the bottom of the platform.

Use the staircases ahead of you to descend further down, under the statue.

After descending the third staircase, go left and pass through the doorway to reach a room filled with sand. Here you will need to do a bit of platforming, while also avoiding the projectiles that can inflict curse, killing you instantly upon contact.

Navigate to the right corner of the room, and stand on the pedestal with the bigger pile of sand. Hold your position for a few seconds until the sand completely engulfs your character.

After you're submerged in the sand, you will wake up in a separate room where you can find the Old Flute, which you need to exchange with Wallace in Ward 13 to get the Invoker archetype in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC. The Invoker is a pretty powerful archetype focused primarily around skills.

You can either work it into your existing build, such as the Ritualist and the Summoner, or choose to create a fresh new build with the Invoker as your primary archetype.