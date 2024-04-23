Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom: How to access and start the DLC

Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom is easily one of the most fascinating pieces of additional content Gunfire Games has released so far for the game. While it does expand on the existing map of Yaesha from the base game (similar to how The Awakened King expanded the Losomn map), it also adds entirely new locales, dungeons, and regions for you to explore.

Much like the previous Remnant 2 DLC, The Forgotten Kingdom is jam-packed with new weapons and armor sets for you to discover, alongside a host of new enemies and bosses to fight. Additionally, keeping with the tradition of Remnant DLCs, The Forgotten Kingdom comes with a brand new archetype - the Invoker.

However, to access all the newly added content, you first need to enter The Forgotten Kingdom DLC, which isn't a straightforward process. That said, here's a comprehensive guide on how to access and start Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC.

How to access Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC

Campaign reroll settings in Remnant 2 (Image via Gunfire Games)

To start Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC, make sure your game is up-to-date, and you also have the Season Pass or the DLC installed. Once the DLC is installed on your console or PC, launch Remnant 2 head to Ward 13, simply interact with the World Stone, and voila! you can easily access all DLCs you have installed.

However, there's a catch, you can only start a fresh campaign, be it adventure mode, or an entirely new campaign playthrough, to start the DLC. You cannot have the DLC world in between your current ongoing campaign progress. Here's how to start the Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC:

Head to Ward 13 and interact with the World Stone.

Select World Settings .

. If it's your first time playing the DLC, choose Reroll Adventure Mode otherwise. If you want to start an entirely new campaign, select Campaign .

otherwise. If you want to start an entirely new campaign, select . If you choose Adventure Mode, you will be able to select The Forgotten Kingdom from the available list of maps.

from the available list of maps. Next, choose your preferred difficulty and the world menu to select Yaesha to get into the DLC.

Adventure Mode essentially guarantees that you only experience the new content, without base game content overlapping on your playthrough. When you start a "One-shot Adventure," it creates a completely separate save independent of your existing campaign progress. As such, you won't have to fear losing your base game progress.

The world selection menu in Remnant 2 (Image via Gunfire Games)

Adventure Mode is the best choice for playing a Remnant 2 DLC as it allows you to experience all the DLC-exclusive content, without having to segregate it from the base game map of the same world.