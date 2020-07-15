PUBG Mobile: How to repair game to reduce lag and frame drops

With the increase in size of PUBG Mobile, players have started facing a lot of problems due to frame drops and lag. The latest 0.19.0 update saw iPhone users struggle to log in to the game. This glitch was fixed by the PUBG Mobile team later on, but now, it seems that Android users are also facing some issues with the game.

Some common issues faced by all players are lag, frame drops, game crashes, mic glitch and speaker glitch. These problems make it harder to play PUBG Mobile, and make the overall experience worse.

In this article, we attempt to fix all the above-mentioned glitches by the simple yet effective method of repairing the game. We also explai all settings available in the repair option.

Where can you find the repair option in PUBG Mobile?

The repair option can be found when starting the game afresh. It won't appear when the game is started from the background memory, however, and to get this option, you need to start the game from the beginning

The repair option is found on the loading screen

After starting the game, the basic option on the right-hand top corner will be available to the user. This option will be used for further operations.

There will be five options to repair the game, and choosing the most suitable one will help repair your game.

These options are:

Routine Repair. Restore Default Settings. Delete Maps. Initialization. Repair Resources.

Routine repair

Routine repair should be used when a fault has crept in after the update. This will delete all updated resources and restore PUBG Mobile to the last update. This option helps make the game smoother.

Routine repair option

Restore default settings

If the settings have been changed without your knowledge, then this option will restore them to default. It is advised to store the control settings in the cloud, which will help to restore them easily. The option to save the sensitivity in the cloud is at the bottom of the sensitivity tab in settings.

Restore the default settings option

Ensure to save your sensitivity settings by using this option!

Save sensitivity to cloud options

Delete maps

Maps are the biggest chunk in the game. Deleting those that you don't play will help free up space on your device. This will make the game easier to load, and will reduces chances of crashes and frame drops.

Delete maps option

Initialisation

All maps will be downloaded once again. This will help if PUBG Mobile is getting stuck at the initialisation screen. The process might take a long time, however.

Initialisation option

Repair resources

Repair resources will help delete the downloaded resources and then redownload them. This will help in fixing resource glitches in PUBG Mobile.

Repair resources option

All these options, however, don't guarantee a fix to your problems, as some are from the operating software's side. It has to be remembered that the recent problem in iPhone was fixed by the developers. The fix to OS problems can only be done by the developers, and patches in the operating software.

