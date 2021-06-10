Report suggests Call of Duty 2021 to skip E3, be revealed through Warzone instead

As Call of Duty consolidates its existing titles, Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, into a single ecosystem, rumours are rife with speculation that Call of Duty 2021, titled Vanguard, will soon be joining the two.

According to a recent report by VGC, it also seems that the Sledgehammer Games led Call of Duty: Vanguard will be skipping E3 2021 in favor of a reveal that will take place through Warzone.

Call of Duty: Vanguard to be reportedly revealed via Warzone instead of E3

Call of Duty WWII was developer Sledgehammer Games' last entry to the COD franchise back in 2017. After 4 years of being in the shadow of Treyarch and Raven Software, 2021 seems to be the year they make a return.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is the working title for 2021's entry to the franchise and is rumoured to be returning to a "traditional" World War 2 setting. Unlike Battlefield 2042, Vanguard is expected to have a fully fleshed out campaign in addition to multiplayer and zombies.

Due to its extended development schedule, Call of Duty: Vanguard is believed to be launching with Warzone integration from the get-go and may include an entirely new Warzone map.

The game is expected to be revealed via an in-game event that will take players back to the setting of World War 2, akin to how Warzone's Season 3 shifted players to the 1980's.

While Activision has declined to comment on the Vanguard rumours, there is enough Call of Duty news to go around this week, as Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 4 is set to be revealed at the Summer Game Fest on Thursday, June 10, at 11 AM PT/2 PM ET.

