Reports suggest Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red may get sued for allegedly spreading misinformation for funding

Various reports have emerged alleging that Cyberpunk 2077 might soon face class-action lawsuits.

The news first broke out when the New York Times reported that CD Projekt Red investor and Warsaw-based lawyer Mikołaj Orzechowski was looking to sue the company over “misrepresenting” material information to secure funding from investors.

The lawyer has prepared a briefing inviting those affected by the suspension of Cyberpunk 2077’s sale to join the lawsuit.

This comes following a disastrous week for Cyberpunk 2077, as Sony recently suspended the game’s digital distribution on the PlayStation Store, following terrible customer reviews. While Cyberpunk 2077 PC’s Metacritic rating is 87, it is merely 55 for both the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4 versions.

The game’s buggy launch has resulted in a $1 billion loss to CDPR in market value alone. It’s a situation that can still improve if quick updates can be added to the game. Cyberpunk 2077 users have reported various issues, such as the “save files” getting corrupted if they exceed a size of 8 MB.

This is in addition to the plethora of bugs that have been reported in Cyberpunk 2077. Issues had been apparent even before launch, with multiple delays and the fact that CDPR had forced employees into six-day workweeks in the months leading up to its launch.

However, the executives later took responsibility for Cyberpunk 2077’s buggy launch and promised “full bonuses.”

Apart from Mikołaj Orzechowski, New York-based law firm Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has also recently announced its intentions of filing a class-action lawsuit against CDPR for employing manipulative and deceptive practices. The company has invited shareholders who have incurred losses due to Cyberpunk 2077 to “contact them.”

These recent developments have resulted in the company’s stocks registering a 15% drop in prices on December 18th alone.

CD Projekt Red’s joint CEO, Adam Kiciński, even admitted that the company had adopted the wrong approach around the release of Cyberpunk 2077. He said that they are currently focused on rebuilding the trust of their fan base.

While that is still a possibility, the game and its widespread implications need to be fixed quickly to make that happen.