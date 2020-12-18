Cyberpunk 2077's digital distribution suspended on PlayStation Store

CD Projekt Red and Cyberpunk 2077 cannot seem to catch a break.

The Polish publisher recently confirmed that after a "discussion with PlayStation," Cyberpunk 2077's digital distribution on the PlayStation Store has been temporarily suspended.

The official announcement from CDPR states that even though Cyberpunk 2077 is unavailable on the PlayStation Store, players can still grab a copy of the PS4 version from any physical store or even third-party digital vendors.

That being said, those who previously purchased the game from the PlayStation Store and are seeking a refund can do the same here.

However, judging by CDPR's track record with Witcher 3 and its promises regarding Cyberpunk 2077, it seems safe to say that waiting for patches to fix the game on previous-gen consoles might just be worth the wait.

Given how well the game seems to be performing on next-gen devices and PCs, it seems certain that the developer has its job cut out.

Idk how you guys messed up the PS version. On PC it runs like a charm. Good luck to you guys 👍 pic.twitter.com/LA0162bQui — John Marshall (@johnmarshallyt) December 18, 2020

On a serious note, I have the game on ps5 and really love it outside of crashes. I feel bad for your developers but hope you can make a comeback with this game.



Shout out to the developers who are probably working their ass of right now to make this a working product pic.twitter.com/ChsVjgqUC4 — Pyo5️⃣ (@mrpyo1) December 18, 2020

To be honest : PS4 and X Box One are out dated. If their version can run in 30 fps, load everything etc..., it would be a miracle. Even the PS4 Pro is too old.



My friends stream everyday on my discord (PS5 and PC version) and they love your game. (even with some bugs) — NeoGarfield (@NeoGarfield_) December 18, 2020

Fans on previous-gen devices can either choose to wait or opt for a refund. However, at the moment, it looks almost certain that Cyberpunk 2077 might become a balanced version of the game that everyone expected.

Given that the developers received death threats from the community when they wanted to delay the game, it is up to the latter to now allow them the necessary time to fix Cyberpunk 2077 and turn it into what they envisioned.

The decision to remove the game from the PS Store comes after a massive outcry regarding the considerable performance gap of Cyberpunk 2077 between PCs and the PS4. It was also reported that CDPR went through with the title's release without revealing gameplay on previous-gen consoles.

This has led to massive disappointment in the community, as the game's performance is noticeably disastrous on older consoles. CDPR has also promised further updates and patches to fix these issues.

The developer has also revealed a roadmap for the upcoming "large patches" to Cyberpunk 2077 in 2021. The community is still extremely disappointed in the game's performance. To make up for it, CDPR is issuing full refunds to players who do not wish to wait for updates that will fix the game.