Video Game News: Resident Evil 2 Trophy list Leaked

Shreyansh Katsura FOLLOW ANALYST News 19 // 07 Jan 2019, 13:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Capcom

Resident Evil 2 is undoubtedly the most anticipated video game of this year.

The game is just 3 weeks from its launch and apparently, some eager fan leaked the entire PS4 trophy list.

This news also coincides with the existence of the other news in which it was revealed that alleged physical copies of the game made its way into the European Stores. It was later confirmed to be fake but who can trust that now when now the trophies have been revealed?

Anyways coming back to the game, it has a total of 42 trophies, and no it's not easy to Platinum this one. Apparently, you need to play the game on the Hardcore mode to earn the last one.

Here is the entire list of trophies with description just in case you want an insight.

SPOILERS AHEAD.

Platinum – Raccoon City Native – Obtain all trophies.

Bronze – Welcome to the city of the Dead – Make it to the police station.

Bronze – Path to the Goddess – Solve the Goddess Statue puzzle.

Advertisement

Bronze – Never-Ending Rain – Escape the police station.

Bronze – Hack Complete – Complete Ada’s segment.

Bronze – Hide and Seek – Complete Sherry’s segment.

Bronze – A Great Need for a Shower – Escape from the sewers.

Silver – A Hero Emerges – Complete Leon’s story.

Silver – A Heroine Emerges – Complete Claire’s story.

Silver – Broken Umbrella – Witness the true ending.

Bronze – The Basics of Survival – Combine two items together.

Bronze – Hip to Add Squares – Increase your inventory slots.

Bronze – Customizer – Customize a weapon.

Bronze – Don’t Need No Stinkin’ Gun – Defeat an enemy with a knife.

Bronze – Eat This! – Counterattack with a sub-weapon.

Bronze – That’ll Hold ‘Em – Use Wooden Boards to board up a window.

Bronze – Vermin Extermination – Destroy a Mr. Raccoon.

Bronze – A Vault-like Mind – Open a portable safe.

Bronze – First Break-in – Open a dial safe.

Bronze – Bon Appétit – Shoot the grenade you fed to an enemy.

Bronze – Zombie Roundup – Kill 3 enemies at once with a sub-weapon.

Bronze – Like Skeet Shooting – Shoot a zombie dog or a licker out of the air.

Bronze – Keep Their Heads Ringin’ – Paralyze a licker’s sense of hearing.

Bronze – Hats Off! – Shoot Tyrant’s hat off his head.

Silver – Gotcha! – Defeat Stage 2 G using the crane only once.

Bronze – Treasure Hunter – Using the photo hints, find 2 hidden items.

Bronze – A Waist of Space – Expand inventory slots to max.

Bronze – One Slick Super-spy – Use only the EMF Visualizer to complete Ada’s gameplay segment.

Bronze – Young Escape – Escape the bedroom within 60 seconds during Sherry’s segment.

Bronze – With Time to Spare – Defeat Stage 4 G with 4+ minutes left until detonation.

Bronze – In The Blink of an Eye – Defeat Super Tyrant with 5+ minutes left until detonation.

Bronze – Lore Explorer – Read all of the files.

Silver – Complete Vermin Extermination = Destroy all Mr. Raccoons.

Silver – Master of Unlocking – Open all of the safes and locks in the game.

Gold – Leon “S.” Kennedy – Complete Leon’s story on “Standard” or “Hardcore” with an S rank.

Gold – Sizzling Scarlet hero – Complete Claire’s story on “Standard” or “Hardcore” with an S rank.

Gold – Hardcore Rookie – Complete Leon’s story on “Hardcore” game mode.

Gold – Hardcore College Student – Complete Claire’s story on “Hardcore” game mode.

Silver – Frugalist – Complete the game without using a recovery item.

Silver – Minimalist – Clear the game without opening the item box.

Silver – A Small Carbon Footprint – Take 14000 steps or fewer in one playthrough.

Bronze – Grim Reaper – Complete “The 4th Survivor” extra mode.

Also make sure to check out on why Resident Evil 2 is one of my most anticipated game of this year here.

For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.

Advertisement