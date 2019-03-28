×
Resident Evil 3: Remake might not be developed by Capcom

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
Rumors
17   //    28 Mar 2019, 19:36 IST

RE 3
RE 3

Since Resident Evil 2 remake launched a couple of months ago, fans have already started speculating whether there would be a remake of the third entry of this long-running survival horror series.

Resident Evil 3: Nemesis which originally released about 20 years ago back in 1999 was a very different experience from the previous two RE entries and fans have been begging to re-play that classic with the current generation of visuals.

Seeing the success of Resident Evil 2 remake, it would be foolish if Capcom didn't remake Resident Evil 3. In fact, folks at Capcom teased just a while ago that they would bring back RE 3 if fans demand it, and well it seems fans don't want anything else than that at the moment.

But the recent leak from AestheticGamer, a personality well known to correctly predict news regarding the Resident Evil series in the past, points to a very interesting revelation. According to his recent tweet, Resident Evil 3 remake is not what people are expecting it to be. In fact, it's not even being developed by the people behind this year's RE 2 remake or, as a matter of fact even by Capcom's internal division 1.

Of course, whatever he stated might completely be false. But there's a slight possibility that Capcom might hire a third party studio to do their job because Capcom Division 1 would be hard at work in making Resident Evil 8 which we know is in development.

What are your thoughts about this? Is it okay if Capcom hires some other studio to make RE 3 remake? Tell us in the comments down below. Also if you haven't played RE 2 remake yet, check out our review first before making your purchase.

For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.

