Resident Evil 3: Remake might not be developed by Capcom

Shreyansh Katsura
28 Mar 2019

Since Resident Evil 2 remake launched a couple of months ago, fans have already started speculating whether there would be a remake of the third entry of this long-running survival horror series.

Resident Evil 3: Nemesis which originally released about 20 years ago back in 1999 was a very different experience from the previous two RE entries and fans have been begging to re-play that classic with the current generation of visuals.

Seeing the success of Resident Evil 2 remake, it would be foolish if Capcom didn't remake Resident Evil 3. In fact, folks at Capcom teased just a while ago that they would bring back RE 3 if fans demand it, and well it seems fans don't want anything else than that at the moment.

But the recent leak from AestheticGamer, a personality well known to correctly predict news regarding the Resident Evil series in the past, points to a very interesting revelation. According to his recent tweet, Resident Evil 3 remake is not what people are expecting it to be. In fact, it's not even being developed by the people behind this year's RE 2 remake or, as a matter of fact even by Capcom's internal division 1.

the table is REmake 3, but REmake 3 is...Not what a lot of people are probably going to expect. It's not being made by the same team that made REmake 2, in fact it's not even being internally developed by Capcom Division 1 at all. Who is developing it is very interesting, but for — AestheticGamer (@AestheticGamer1) March 21, 2019

Of course, whatever he stated might completely be false. But there's a slight possibility that Capcom might hire a third party studio to do their job because Capcom Division 1 would be hard at work in making Resident Evil 8 which we know is in development.

What are your thoughts about this? Is it okay if Capcom hires some other studio to make RE 3 remake? Tell us in the comments down below. Also if you haven't played RE 2 remake yet, check out our review first before making your purchase.

