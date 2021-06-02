Resident Evil Village: 5 best mods to try out

The modding community has delved deep into the Resident Evil Village universe and has created several interesting mods, to say the least. Some are dead serious, which adds a new perspective to the game, while others are meant to be silly yet creepy.

A few of these mods have racked up immense amounts of popularity and have players eager to replay Resident Evil Village with the add-ons. There are hundreds of mods to try out, but 5 of them stand out in terms of popularity and quality.

Top 5 mods to try in Resident Evil Village

1) Barney Enemy Skin mod

Image via Capcom

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to see a childhood icon rip open corpses with bare hands, look no further. The Barney Enemy Skin mod turns common enemies in Resident Evil Village into the big purple dinosaur many grew up to love.

This mod is equally funny and creepy when players see large, wide eyes peering from dark places over Barney's unsettling smile. Somehow, this Resident Evil Village mod has made the game scarier at the right times, launching it into popularity.

2) Lady Theodora mod

Image via Capcom

This mod inserts another happy character into the horribly violent atmosphere of Resident Evil Village. Lady Dimitrescu, a fan favorite, takes on a new appearance when Thomas the Train Engine's face replaces hers.

The creepiness factor is taken to new levels with Thomas' innately hair-raising smile in the darkness. This mod could give the developers nightmares and creates a new reason to stare at the Vampire Queen.

3) Call of Duty Ray Gun mod

Image via Capcom

Two zombie games collide with this mod that adds a weapon skin to Ethan's arsenal. One of the most popular weapons in Call of Duty Zombies, the Ray Gun, gives a different feel to the game when blasting enemies.

As if there isn't enough variety in the weapon pool already, players can now add one more to their inventory to zap through the game. While the sounds aren't included, this Resident Evil Village mod brings a good bit of nostalgia and is popular among players today.

4) Mini Me Chris & Baby Over Chris Face mods

Image via Capcom

While these are two mods rather than one, the Mini Me Chris and Baby Over Chris Face mod play off of each other immaculately. The mods are exactly what they sound like: they swap Rose and Chris' faces in the game.

Something about seeing a baby's face on a man's body can be comedy gold, specifically when Ethan meets up with Chris after finding Moreau. Meanwhile, seeing Chris Redfield in the crib in the beginning sequence offers the same funny relief.

5) Spongebob Paintings mod

Image via Capcom

Another silly Resident Evil Village mod that can cause players to stop and stare from time to time is the Spongebob Paintings mod. All of the portraits and pictures throughout Castle Dimitrescu are replaced with images from the popular kids show Spongebob Squarepants.

Seeing a fish's mugshot on the wall of Resident Evil Village tosses a bit of confusion and laughter towards players as they run by. The mod doesn't affect the game in any manner other than these images.

