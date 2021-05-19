Resident Evil Village: All Extra Content Shop weapons and how to unlock them

The Extra Content Shop in Resident Evil Village features many purchasable lethal weapons.

Ranging from the lightsaber-themed LZ Answerer to the semi-automatic Rocket Pistol, most of these weapons can dish out devastating damage to in-game monsters. However, the Extra Content Shop in Resident Evil Village can only be accessed once the player beats the game's main storyline on any level of difficulty.

@RE_Games This is the first Resident Evil Game that I’ve ever completed 100%! All challenges done and all extra content shop items unlocked! Now the question is will there be Resident Evil Village DLC? This game was really fun! Great job! 👍🏻👍🏻🧟‍♀️🧟🧟‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/zhz7vSaO38 — Miguel Romero (@SpruceDust) May 18, 2021

Once the player has unlocked the Extra Content Shop, they will find many new weapons available for purchase in exchange for Completion Points (CP). Completing the main storyline of Resident Evil Village will reward players with a chunk of CP, allowing them to purchase locked weapons.

Below is a list of all the unlockable weapons available in Resident Evil Village's Extra Content Shop and how to unlock each of them.

Extra Content Shop weapons in Resident Evil Village

Players need to note that many more weapons can be unlocked by completing quests or challenges. These are all the special weapons available in the Extra Content Shop of Resident Evil Village. The initial list is not exhaustive.

The following is a list of all the weapons that can be unlocked in the the Extra Content Shop:

WCX - Fully Automatic Assault Rifle: Available after completing the main story quest on any level of difficulty. Purchasable for a price of 30,000 CP.

The Karambit Knife: Available after completing the main story quest on any difficulty level. Purchasable for a price of 10,000 CP.

USM-AI - Semi-Automatic Handgun: Available after completing the main story quest on any difficulty level Purchasable for a price of 20,000 CP.

Dragoon - Fully Automatic Assault Rifle: Available after completing the main story quest on any level of difficulty. Purchasable for a price of 30,000 CP.

Handcannon PZ - Revolver Handgun: Available after completing the main story quest on any level of difficulty. Purchasable for a price of 60,000 CP.

Rocket Pistol - Semi-Automatic: Unlocked by completing the main story quest on "Village of Shadows" difficulty level.

LZ Answerer lightsaber-themed Melee: Available after completing every quest in "The Mercenaries" mode with an SS rank or higher, Purchasable for a price of 70,000 CP.