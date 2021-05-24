Resident Evil Village: Mother Miranda's origin story

Like the other villains in Capcom's recent horror game, Resident Evil Village, Mother Miranda's character depth and backstory has engaged fans right off the bat. As players progress through the game, it's revealed that Mother Miranda is the ringleader of the other villains. Her story stretches far into the Resident Evil universe with an interesting connection to Umbrella.

Read more about Resident Evil Village character origin stories: Heisenberg's origin story

Mother Miranda's origin story in Resident Evil Village

Mother Miranda quickly became the game's primary villain because the four lords serve her. Players who just scratch the surface of her character- likely don't grasp how pivotal of a role she plays in the outbreak of the Megamycete.

Most of Miranda's character development lies within the texts and notes hidden around the terrain of the game. So finding every detail of who she really is can be tricky.

Image Credits: Capcom

Miranda's past

A general clue about Miranda's character reveals itself in the form of her daughter, Eveline. Eveline was born in 1909, and Resident Evil Village takes place in 2021, making Miranda over 100 years old at the least.

Miranda lost her daughter to the Spanish Flu in 1919 and blamed herself for not being able to save her. This led to Miranda creating a virus to try to revive her lost daughter, as revealed in one of her diary notes.

She grew up as a priestess and a scientist before becoming the monster players know in Resident Evil Village. Her intellect strengthened once she came into contact with the Megamycete that connected her to others who touched it.

Umbrella's unnamed founder

Another point of interest from Miranda's past is that she came into contact with Umbrellas founder, Oswell Spencer. The Umbrella logo is based on a version of Miranda's symbol used for the four lords.

Spencer took mold samples from Miranda when he stumbled upon the Resident Evil Village before Umbrella's creation. So in a way, Mother Miranda helped found Umbrella in a twisted way.

Read more about the connection here: Easter eggs in Resident Evil Village

Transformed vessels

Lady Dimitresque was Miranda's first successful transformation with the virus for Eveline's resurrection, leading to Miranda favoring the Lady. All of the others whom Miranda infected in the village turned to Lycans and other creatures.

Miranda eventually spread the Megamycete to the other lords and took them in as possible vessels for Eveline's resurrection. The mutations that each of the lords grew, however, eliminated them as proper candidates.

Resident Evil 7

Mother Miranda's past led to the creation of Resident Evil 7's primary villain, Eve. She came into contact with a group of people called 'The Connections' who created Eve with Miranda's mold sample.

Miranda searched for ways to create the perfect being for her daughter's resurrection, explaining the connection. She wasn't too pleased with their work, however, and saw Eve as a defective vessel.

Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 7 link up after Miranda is told about Rosemary Winters, Ethan's daughter. She kidnaps Rose as a last ditch effort to find the proper vessel, thus laying the foundation for Resident Evil Village's plot.