Resident Evil Village piano sheet music: How to solve the puzzle in the Opera Hall

The piano inside the Opera Hall of Castle Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village presents a fairly simple puzzle that rewards players with the Iron Insignia Key.

The Iron Insignia Key can unlock more parts of Castle Dimitrescu for Ethan to explore and eventually escape from the castle. However, solving the Piano Sheet music puzzle has been a little tricky for some players.

The Iron Insignia Key in Resident Evil Village (Image via CAPCOM)

This article outlines a step-by-step guide on completing the puzzle and acquiring the Iron Insignia Key in Resident Evil Village.

Piano Sheet music puzzle in Resident Evil Village

The Piano Sheet music puzzle available inside the Opera Hall is fairly simple for players well-acquainted with sheet music. However, for those who cannot sight-read, the puzzle offers multiple chances to hit the correct notes, meaning that they can keep trying until they hit the sweet spot on the piano.

There are a total of 10 assorted notes that players will need to hit to complete the puzzle and earn the Iron Insignia Key in Resident Evil Village. The exact order of the playable keys on the piano that players need to enter from left to right is:

15 - 12 - 14 - 13 - 13 - 16 - 15 - 16 - 17 - 17

Entering this exact sequence on the piano using directional hotkeys will allow players to complete the piano sheet music puzzle in Resident Evil Village and collect the Iron Insignia Key to explore Castle Dimitrescu further.

The Iron Insignia Key unlocks various gates in the game at Castle Dimitrescu and various locations in the Old Town region in Resident Evil Village. That further means it is essential that players collect it by completing the piano sheet music puzzle inside the Opera Hall.

The first door players can unlock using the Iron Insignia Key is located at the far end of Opera Hall. However, before unlocking the door, players should note that Lady Dimitrescu is hiding behind it.