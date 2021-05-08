How to solve the Village Labyrinth Puzzle in Resident Evil 8 – All 4 locations and how to solve them

Resident Evil 8's Castle Dimitrescu has four assorted labyrinth puzzles for players to find and solve.

These puzzles feature an assorted ball that the player needs to find and align with the respective labyrinth. However, finding each of these labyrinths in Castle Dimitrescu can be difficult for some players. Although the labyrinth puzzles can be quite tricky to solve, the rewards obtained from completing these puzzles can be traded in for a handsome sum of Lei.

This article features a complete rundown of all four labyrinth puzzles available inside Castle Dimitrescu in Resident Evil 8.

Village Labyrinth Puzzles in Resident Evil 8

Flower Swords Ball in Resident Evil 8

The first labyrinth that players will find inside Castle Dimitrescu is the Flower Swords Ball. Players can find the Flower Sword Ball by heading over to the Opera Hall. The ball can be found inside the north-western room on the top level, placed in a box next to the broken labyrinth machine.

Players will have to take the ball back to The Duke's shop and place the ball on the machine next to him. Completing this labyrinth puzzle will reward players with a Crimson Skull in Resident Evil 8.

Sun and Moon Ball in Resident Evil 8

Players can find the Sun and Moon Ball after completing Lady Beneviento's mansion. The ball can be found inside a box that is placed on top of a grave in the garden.

Once players have managed to retrieve the ball, they will need to head over to the little house with a typewriter save point that they encountered while heading to Lady Beneviento's mansion in Resident Evil 8. Players will receive the Onyx skull after they submit the Sun and Moon Ball in the respective labyrinth machine.

Mermaid Ball in Resident Evil 8

The Mermaid Ball can be obtained by players after they complete the Moreau section in Resident Evil 8. Players will need to unlock the gate in the first windmill area that leads up to the little altar for the Goats of Warding. The Mermaid Ball can be found on top of the altar.

After collecting the ball, players will need to head over to the tiny shack located outside the windmill area. Players can find the respective labyrinth machine for the Mermaid Ball inside this shack. Completing the labyrinth puzzle by slotting the ball into the machine will reward players with the Chartreuse Skull.

Iron Horse Ball in Resident Evil 8

The last and arguably the trickiest labyrinth can be found almost towards the end of Resident Evil 8's story. Unlike all the other labyrinth balls in Resident Evil 8, the Iron Horse Ball needs to be crafted by the player themselves. In order to craft the Iron Horse Ball in Resident Evil 8, players will first need to find the Ball Mold inside Heisenberg's Factory.

The Ball Mold can be found inside the tiny room (B2) located near the Ventilation Duct and the Grinder Shaft in the factory. After finding the Ball Mold, players will need to head over to the Foundry Room (MB4) to craft the Iron Horse Ball.

Once the ball has been crafted, players will need to bring it back to The Duke's shop and use the same labyrinth machine that they did for the Flower Swords Ball.