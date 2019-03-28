Resident Evil 8: New rumour suggests that the game is targetting next-gen consoles

Shreyansh Katsura FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 7 // 28 Mar 2019, 19:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

RE 7

Capcom has been rolling on the success ride lately with the likes of Resident Evil 2: Remake and Devil May Cry 5, both of which have sold quite a large number of copies and the latter also receiving universal acclaim by critics and fans worldwide.

After a soft reboot of the Resident Evil series with 2017's Resident Evil 7, fans have been eagerly waiting for the next entry which will most probably follow the same footsteps as this one and by no means that is a bad thing.

In fact, as of now, nothing could be better than another RE game like Resident Evil 7 which personally is my second favourite RE game till date after RE 4 and couldn't have asked for a direction for this long-running series.

Coming back to the news regarding the same, According to AestheticGamer, a famous personality known to leak correct news regarding this series (He leaked some key information about RE 7 before it was revealed which turned out to be true) the game will be hitting PS5 and the next Xbox rather than PS4 and Xbox One.

The series will be kinda "unofficially" almost annual for the next few years, though of course as game development goes anything could be delayed. For example, RE8 got a bit delayed and I can say to you now that you shouldn't expect it until next-gen is on the table. What is on — AestheticGamer (@AestheticGamer1) March 21, 2019

If this news is true then we most probably won't see Resident Evil 8 before early 2021, which is actually not bad. Capcom should take their time with this one and polish it as much as possible.

Moreover, personally, the RE engine is good but they need to add some subtle changes to make their games visually more aesthetic. RE 2 Remake and Devil May Cry 5 both are pretty games, but the basic flora and fauna look very similar and not that pretty when compared to the likes of Red Dead Redemption 2, God of War, etc.

Also Read:

Resident Evil 3: Remake might not be developed by Capcom

For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.

Advertisement