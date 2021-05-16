Resident Evil Village: What does Lady Dimitrescu do off-camera? 

As Resident Evil Village enters week 2 of sales, fans of the franchise, new and old, have been exploring the world and cannot get enough of Capcom's latest horror hit. A large part of this success is Lady Dimitrescu's character design as well as personification in game.

Serving as one of the antagonists players must defeat in the game, Lady Dimitrescu's behavior while in House Dimitrescu has been a mystery until now and has been revealed by a simple mod.

Note: Potential Resident Evil Village spoilers ahead

Also read: Disguised Toast's newfound "abs" leave Pokimane, Lily, and others in disbelief

What does Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu do when outside the player's field of view?

YouTuber Ezzi has utilized a free camera mod to observe Lady Dimitrescu when out of Ethan's field-of-view. Contrary to popular belief that Lady Dimitrescu spawns behind the player at random intervals, the mod reveals that the giantess' movement path is set, and she explores almost every room of the castle in search of Ethan.

Observing Lady Dimitrescu's pathing and search behavior could be a boon to speedrunners. If it is discovered that Lady Dimitrescu's path is completely scripted instead of RNG, speedrunners can plot the quickest route through castle Dimitrescu and completely change the way speedruns are done for Resident Evil Village.

Recently, another mod maker revealed a proof-of-concept third person mod for Resident Evil Village, which could provide fans of the game a brand new way to play soon.

With the commercial success of over 3 million copies being shipped in just 4 days, Resident Evil as a franchise has been bolstered by Village's sales and fans can hopefully look forward to multiple big budget entries to the franchise in the coming years.

Also read: Pokimane, Disguised Toast and others play “Never Have I ever” during hot-tub stream, shocking revelations surface