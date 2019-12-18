Respawn Entertainment announces it's first-ever Apex Legends online tournament
Respawn Entertainment recently announced its first-ever Apex Legends online tournament titled "Apex Legends Global Series," beginning on 25 January. The competition will be featuring twelve global live events and a prize pool of $3 million. Along with the official announcement, Apex legends has also published a short teaser of the event in a Twitter Post
In their official blog spot, Respawn Entertainment said:
Big news for all Apex Legends fans and competitors! We’re excited to reveal the Apex Legends Global Series – a collection of official, highly-competitive events that will bring together contenders at all levels from around the globe on PC. If you’re ready to rise to the challenge and compete to become a living legend, we’ve got the info you need!
Here are the full details of the Apex Legends Global Series.
Overview of the contest
- It will feature 12 global live events throughout the year
- The registration will be open from 11th of January
- The prize pool of the tournament is $3 Million
- A total of 60 countries are eligible to participate in it.
Schedule
Overall there are four stages of the tournament in which all the teams need to score well to proceed to the next step.
- January 25 and 27, 2020: Online Tournament – Qualifying for Major #1
- February 29 and March 2, 2020: Online Tournament – Qualifying for Premier Event #1
- March 13-15, 2020: Major #1 – Esports Stadium, Arlington, TX, USA ($500,000 prize pool)
The top 60 teams from the majors will perform in the championship event.
Eligible countries
The eligibility of the tournament is almost similar to the Fortnite events. Anyone can participate from the list of 60 countries around the world.
Along with this, the organizers have also proclaimed that all competitors must meet PC requirements. Click Here to read Official Rules
The fans can watch the live broadcast of the whole tournament on Apex Legends Twitch and YouTube channel. Viewers can also visit Esports Stadium, Arlington, TX, USA, to support their favorite team in the majors.