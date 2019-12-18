Respawn Entertainment announces it's first-ever Apex Legends online tournament

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News 18 Dec 2019, 17:16 IST SHARE

Apex Legends Global Series

Respawn Entertainment recently announced its first-ever Apex Legends online tournament titled "Apex Legends Global Series," beginning on 25 January. The competition will be featuring twelve global live events and a prize pool of $3 million. Along with the official announcement, Apex legends has also published a short teaser of the event in a Twitter Post

We're excited to announce the Apex Legends Global Series!



🌎 Twelve global live events

🖥 First online tournament on Jan 25 using new tournament servers

🏆 $3 million up for grabs



Get all the details on the Apex Legends Global Series: https://t.co/6gjYDtrTka pic.twitter.com/4BNb5pATGl — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) December 17, 2019

In their official blog spot, Respawn Entertainment said:

Big news for all Apex Legends fans and competitors! We’re excited to reveal the Apex Legends Global Series – a collection of official, highly-competitive events that will bring together contenders at all levels from around the globe on PC. If you’re ready to rise to the challenge and compete to become a living legend, we’ve got the info you need!

Here are the full details of the Apex Legends Global Series.

Overview of the contest

It will feature 12 global live events throughout the year

The registration will be open from 11th of January

The prize pool of the tournament is $3 Million

A total of 60 countries are eligible to participate in it.

Schedule

Overall there are four stages of the tournament in which all the teams need to score well to proceed to the next step.

January 25 and 27, 2020: Online Tournament – Qualifying for Major #1

Qualifying for Major #1 February 29 and March 2, 2020: Online Tournament – Qualifying for Premier Event #1

Qualifying for Premier Event #1 March 13-15, 2020: Major #1 – Esports Stadium, Arlington, TX, USA ($500,000 prize pool)

The top 60 teams from the majors will perform in the championship event.

Advertisement

Eligible countries

The eligibility of the tournament is almost similar to the Fortnite events. Anyone can participate from the list of 60 countries around the world.

Source: EA Blog

Along with this, the organizers have also proclaimed that all competitors must meet PC requirements. Click Here to read Official Rules

The fans can watch the live broadcast of the whole tournament on Apex Legends Twitch and YouTube channel. Viewers can also visit Esports Stadium, Arlington, TX, USA, to support their favorite team in the majors.