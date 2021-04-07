Respawn working to fix Apex Legends bug that is causing players to lose unlocks when changing email with EA account

Apex Legends is currently one of the most exciting battle royale games on the market, courtesy of its engaging core gameplay loop.

Respawn Entertainment had a winner on their hands with the Titanfall games, with quality core mechanics and a lore-rich world to explore in future games.

After a somewhat underwhelming response to the masterful Titanfall 2, the game went on to find a strong, devoted cult fanbase years down the line. Apex Legends takes place in the same universe and puts a battle royale spin on hero shooters.

The game has been a huge success since its launch, thanks to Respawn's communication with their community.

Quite recently, Apex Legends players complained that they were losing their unlocks when changing e-mails associated with their EA Account.

Updates likely to arrive later this week as Respawn try to fix Apex Legends bug

We're investigating reports of some @playapex players losing unlocks after changing the email associated with their EA account.



A similar bug is affecting account progress for PS4 players. We’ve asked support teams to escalate these reports.



Will report back with updates! — Respawn (@Respawn) April 5, 2021

The core loop of Apex Legends involves players using their crafting metals and such to unlock new skins for their weapons or favorite characters. There is nothing quite as satisfying as opening an Apex Pack and discovering a new Legendary Skin for one's favorite Legend.

So when players lose all of their account progress and unlocks, it can be quite heartbreaking. It is the sort of stuff that can give online multiplayer games a bad rep and can be quite detrimental in terms of their appeal.

Respawn, however, have been quite receptive to community feedback, managing to solve issues before they can evolve to a greater extent. They are currently working on a fix for this issue, and updates are likely to arrive later this week.

Apex Legends is a constantly evolving experience, with Season 9 set to drop on May 4th. The new season is rumored to include a ton of Titanfall content, which is sure to have players ecstatic.