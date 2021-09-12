Retired League of Legends star Bjergsen might be returning to pro play, as per recent reports

The North American League of Legends community might be in for a bit of a treat next season, as recent reports suggest that Soren “Bjergsen” Bjerg might be making his way back to the professional stage.

Bjergsen has been one of the most iconic midlaners in not just the North American league but even internationally. And though he retired from professional play at the end of 2020 to become the coach for TSM, it might seem that he is probably looking to come back as a midlaner once again.

Breaking: Søren "Bjergsen" Bjerg is looking to return to pro play in 2022, sources tell @Upcomer. His current contract with TSM ends on November 16thhttps://t.co/hhGo9413wb pic.twitter.com/JRSMpIYGBa — The Esports Writer (@FionnOnFire) September 12, 2021

A recent report by Upcomer’s Typer Erzberger suggests that the 25-year old still has some pro play left in him. And as his contract with TSM expires on November 16, it won’t be surprising if he joins an LCS or LEC team by next year.

Bjergsen retired as a player to be head coach of TSM at the end of 2020, after his roster failed to secure League of Legends Worlds that season.

With PoerOfEvil taking up his mantle in the mid lane, it was certain that Bjergsen had moved on to the next chapter of his career. However, sources close to Upcomers do hint at the possibility of him returning to the professional stage once more.

Selfmade is the reason I retired pic.twitter.com/CwqCqI07z3 — TSM FTX Bjergsen (@Bjergsen) May 30, 2021

Bjergsen’s contract as TSM’s coach expires on November 16, and speculations point to the fact that he might not want to return to the role, as the roster once again failed to make League of Legends Worlds this year.

Additionally, it’s also possible that Bjergsen might replace PowerOfEvil in the mid lane, instead of looking for opportunities in other League of Legends rosters. However, it’s hard to conclude as to what he will be deciding on once his contract expires, and fans will just have to wait and see what the next chapter in his life is going to be.

