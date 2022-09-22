Return to Monkey Island puzzle guide: where to find all trivia cards?

Video game developers Terrible Toybox and Devolver Digital have joined hands to create the point-and-click adventure game Return to Monkey Island. In addition to bringing back numerous vintage treasures, it is also the series' successor.

One such treasure is the Trivia Cards, which players can collect while progressing in the game. However, unlike other collectibles, these artifacts can behave differently. Here is a guide on where to discover Trivia Cards and obtain them in Return to Monkey Island.

Step by Step location on where to find all the Trivia Cards in Return to Monkey Island

1) Step 1: Enter the Scumm Bar near the docks

Players can go to the docks to collect Trivia Cards. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Before looking for the various Trivia Cards, players should keep them all in a Trivia Book, which can be discovered after gaining control of Guybrush. The player must then enter the Scumm Bar, which is located near the Docks.

Upon arrival, players will be greeted with the message "Oh! a collector card trivia book." To obtain the Trivia book, simply click on it. The player will then receive one card for every book acquired.

2) Step 2: Location of the Trivia Cards

Approximately 100 Trivia Cards are spread throughout Return to Monkey Island in various areas. As players read the book, they will come across these cards in different places. While they may spawn in set areas, players may encounter many cards in the same location.

They will also reappear when visiting their destinations. We advise selecting the highlight option to find all interactive items in these places. One can also return to that location to look for more of them.

Players can find the trivia cards and add them to the book, but to keep them, one must correctly answer a trivial question.

3) Step 3: Answering Trivia questions

Your Trivia Book contains a collection of your acquired cards.

In order to access your Trivia Book, go to your inventory. Select the cards provided to solve the trivia questions.

You will be given various options for the correct response to each question.

These inquiries are connected to previous Monkey Island games.

In addition, these queries may pertain to the creators or the course of the game's development.

The card will be forfeited if you provide incorrect answers to these questions. Therefore, if you have any difficult inquiries, you can use Google to aid.

You will receive many achievements by correctly answering these questions.

The aforementioned steps should now help in obtaining Trivia Cards in Return to Monkey Island. Check out our guide on how to obtain a mop in the game if you enjoyed this one.

