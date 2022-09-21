Return to Monkey Island puzzle guide: How to craft a Mop

Return to Monkey Island is filled with some of the most intriguing and complicated puzzles that players can ask for. While some are pretty fun to solve, a few have proved to be annoying and prevented fans from progressing further into the game's narrative.

One such puzzle that many players have been having trouble with is the one where they need to obtain a mop. Although it is one of the earliest puzzles that players should solve in Developer Digital’s latest Point and Click Adventure game, it’s one of the trickiest and most annoying ones that fans have to face.

What makes obtaining this mop even more difficult in Return to Monkey Island is the fact that the game does not provide many hints as to what players have to do to complete it. Even the hint book provided by the International House of Mojo is cryptic about the solutions to this puzzle.

Therefore, today’s guide will specifically go over how players will be able to successfully obtain the Mop in Return to Monkey Island.

Obtaining the Mop in Return to Monkey Island

To obtain the mop, these are the steps that Return to Monkey Island players must follow:

Before getting the mop, you will first be required to speak to the Quartermaster on LeChuck’s ship, and then make your way to the docks to reach Carla’s re-election poster in order to find her slogan. Speaking to the cook at the Scumm Bar’s kitchen is required to borrow the mop.

You will now need to make their way to Carla’s statue in Low Street, and then reach the plaque to get a location. Then, you must buy a knife from the International House of Mojo, along with the Forgiveness Frog. Afterward, you must borrow the ingredients book from the Governor’s Mansion.

Return to Monkey Island fans will now be required to write an apology to Carla, and to do so, you will be required to use a feather quill as well as the Forgiveness Frog that you bought before.

The third and fourth phrases that will crop up when forming the apology letter will depend on your progress thus far, and how you have completed the narrative up to that point.

You will be required to use the first two phrases for the apology letter, “Dear Carla” and “Sorry for losing the book I borrowed.” Then, the third phrase must be her slogan, and the fourth can be anything that you choose, as this particular phrase will not have any specific outcome when it comes to completing the puzzle.

Once the apology letter is complete, you will be required to make your way back to the Scumm Bar and give the book to the cook. While he is distracted, you must then use a knife (purchased earlier) to carve out a sliver of his mop. Taking that sliver to Wally at Maps-n-More on Low Street will help you receive the map for the mop tree’s location.

After obtaining the map, you will be required to make your way to the forest near the Museum of Pirate Lore, and carve a piece wood from a tree that the map points at. This wood can then be used to craft the mop from your inventory menu.

Although crafting a mop is one of the earliest puzzles that players encounter in Return to Monkey Island, it is incredibly tricky to complete and features a lengthy and complicated process that players must be aware of.

After following the above steps, you will finally get your hands on a mop and be allowed to proceed further into the game's narrative.

