Fans are excited for Return to Monkey Island after creator reveals new gameplay

Ron Gilbert, the creator of the Monkey Island franchise, took to Twitter to reveal some gameplay of the upcoming Return to Monkey Island. Guybrush Threepwood, the protagonist of the game, winds up coming across a new no-nonsense character, Judge Plank.
Fans also got a peek at the writing of the upcoming game, seeing several dialog options.
Judge Plank joins Return to Monkey Island as new character
Return to Monkey Island received some new gameplay teased on the last #MonkeyIslandMonday, courtesy of Ron Gilbert. In it, Guybrush Threepwood trudges through the ice and snow of Brr Muda and into a courtroom. This is where the new character, Judge Plank appears.
Players get to see some of the choices on offer when it comes to Guybrush dealing with Judge Plank in Return to Monkey Island.
Upon entering the courthouse, Judge Plank immediately sets the tone for what kind of character he is. Guybrush walks up to the judge upon entering the room, drawing the ire of the former, who exclaims:
“I am going to cite you for contempt of court for not asking permission to approach the bench!”
This, of course, introduces some dialogue options for the upcoming game. In the clip, the game's protagonist apologizes and asks to approach the bench. The judge allows this and brings the court into session.
Judge Plank asks how the character pleads, but it is not clear if his crime is simply going into the courthouse, or if something else has occurred. Guybrush has the perfect response to Judge Plank, saying:
“Guilty! Of being a mighty pirate.”
The Brr Muda Judge seems to be carrying a great deal of weight in the area. Quick to anger and eager to pound the gavel, players received a good look at what foes Guybrush will have to deal with.
Players were not treated to any further content from the upcoming game, but Ron Gilbert brings up new gameplay and content for the upcoming game every Monday on his Twitter.
Fans are very excited for the upcoming sequel thanks to Ron Gilbert’s reveal
Fans were incredibly excited about this reveal. Some admitted they were leery about how the game was going to be designed, but after seeing and hearing it in action, their fears were put to rest.
One user on Twitter was wondering about a Spanish localization for Return to Monkey Island. The person in question worked on The Curse of Monkey Island’s Spanish localization. Ron Gilbert did confirm that there is one, and tagged the person working on it.
Others were curious about the dialogue choice involving the “shakedown at the nineteenth parallel.”
Several Twitter users were just excited that the franchise was coming back.
Even people who have had criticisms of some of the designs are excited about the game. One cited the design choice of showcasing the full text of dialog options.
There is no date given as of yet for Return to Monkey Island, except that it is supposed to be released sometime in 2022. It will also arrive on consoles, but it will launch for the Nintendo Switch before it goes elsewhere.