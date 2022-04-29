Prime Gaming May 2022 offerings include Dead Space 2, Cat Quest, and more: Dates, how to claim, and related information

Amazon's Prime subscription service provides several benefits to users. These perks include free delivery and top deals from the popular ecommerce brand. Additionally, users can also gain access to their services like Prime Video, Music, and Gaming. With Prime Gaming, subscribers can benefit from the company's gaming model to get free games every month.

For May 2022, Amazon has revealed a lineup that includes some underrated PC games. These include several indie titles and a AAA title from a renowned horror franchise.

Which games are included in Prime Gaming's May 2022 catalog?

The complete list of games included in Prime Gaming's May 2022 lineup is as follows:

1) Dead Space 2

Sequel to EA's critically-acclaimed sci-fi survival horror Dead Space, the second entry takes Isaac to Titan's space station Shard. A new Necromorph threat has risen, and it is up to the brave engineer to use his arsenal of weapons to stop the menace.

2) Cat Quest

Cat Quest is an adorable isometric action RPG from The Gentlebros. It features hack & slash combat across the overworld and dungeons; the latter are also packed with cool loot to find and boost the heroic cat's stats.

3) Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten King

Taking place in the land of Hypnos, the Wanderer must explore the ruined continent's semi-open world and fight monsters. The game is a Soulslike with platforming elements. There are also many challenging foes to take down using the game's skill-based combat.

4) Curse of Monkey Island

The third entry in the acclaimed Monkey Island series of point & click adventures takes Guybrush on a new grand adventure. His love interest, Elaine, has been captured after being cursed and must be saved. In this game, players can experience a 30 hour journey filled with puzzles to solve and witty characters to meet.

5) Mail Mole

Navigate Molty through Mail Mole's colorful 3D platforming adventure. Carrotland is in danger, and the hero must save it before it is too late. The critter has many movement abilities at his disposal, like digging and jumping. These abilities will be crucial for collecting items, overcoming hazards, and solving puzzles.

6) Out of Line

Out of Line, an intriguing 2D platformer, features San trying to escape his home factory. To do this, he must solve environmental puzzles using the javelin to climb and cut things.

How players can claim the games

Step 1: Log in to Amazon Prime

Step 2: Head down to Prime Gaming and click on it.

Step 3: Go to the Free Games With Prime banner and click on it.

Step 4: This will take users to a page where the monthly games are listed. Click on Claim Game. Depending on the type of product being claimed, users may need to link the account related to that product. Users should read each reward's redeem instructions carefully.

Players should make sure to claim the game before its expiry date, which is listed next to the Claim Game button. Players should note that Prime Gaming is not available in the following regions: Russia and China. While it is available in India, only mobile game offers are valid under the banner, which essentially rules out India as well.

Edited by Mayank Shete