Return to Monkey Island guide: The different difficulty modes and which one you should play on

Return to Monkey Island delivers a fantastic point-and-click adventure that can be easy or difficult, depending on which setting the player chooses.

Difficulty settings are found throughout gaming, but it is less common in puzzle-themed games that stick to a certain formula all the way through.

The latest Monkey Island entry makes difficulty an important choice. Players must select between Casual Mode and Hard Mode before starting a new game. Once it has begun, it cannot be changed.

Casual Mode in Return to Monkey Island

The Casual Mode description on the new game menu reads:

"All the story and all the fun but with casual puzzles for the busy on-the-go player."

This mode takes away a handful of the steps needed to complete larger puzzles. It is much more comfortable than Hard Mode and requires many less-than-specific objectives to be completed.

JewelKnightJess 🎮🎲🖌️🏳️‍⚧️ Slots Open! ❤️ @JewelKnightJess I got up to chapter 2 of Return to Monkey Island today! Playing it on casual mode to ease myself back into the genre but loving every minute of it.



I've missed these characters so much. I got up to chapter 2 of Return to Monkey Island today! Playing it on casual mode to ease myself back into the genre but loving every minute of it.I've missed these characters so much.

At the beginning of a new game, many tutorial-like scenes will play out as opposed to Hard Mode. Players will receive in-game prompts to help them get the hang of the controls and how to navigate the game's interactions.

It truly is for the "busy on-the-go player." It takes less time, is a lot less frustrating, and still provides all of the story elements for those interested in the full lore of Return to Monkey Island.

Hard Mode in Return to Monkey Island

The in-game description of Hard Mode is:

"More puzzles! Harder puzzles! The full monkey! For the pro-adventure gamer who wants it all."

That's really the basis of Hard Mode. The story is exactly the same throughout both modes, but Hard Mode just creates tougher puzzles for players to take on.

Gareth Alexander @ItsGarethA Very much enjoying Return to Monkey Island (the art style that I had doubts about really works) but I don’t know if it’s just really easy or my whole life of point and click adventures is making it a breeze. (Yes, I put it on hard mode!) Very much enjoying Return to Monkey Island (the art style that I had doubts about really works) but I don’t know if it’s just really easy or my whole life of point and click adventures is making it a breeze. (Yes, I put it on hard mode!)

Some of the objectives are also more involved. Instead of simply apologizing to a character in the first act, players will need to write a much more detailed note to complete the task.

There are fewer hints available throughout the game without the Hint Book. Prompts to help players understand the controls are all but absent.

Hard Mode is a time-consuming and difficult adventure that may be worthwhile to fans of the series.

Which mode should players choose?

Selecting a difficulty setting is always up to the player's preference. In Return to Monkey Island, there is no reason why both can't be enjoyed one right after another. Start a new game after completing Casual Mode and try the Hard Mode puzzles.

Players need to note that the Hint Book is accessible in both modes. It is a book that provides helpful tips to make the longer, more challenging puzzles just a bit easier.

Which one is the intended difficulty? Casual sounds like they dumbed down the puzzles but Hard sounds like they made them harder than the norm. @jasonschreier Return to monkey island has the worst difficulty selection screen I've ever seen in a video game.Which one is the intended difficulty? Casual sounds like they dumbed down the puzzles but Hard sounds like they made them harder than the norm. @jasonschreier Return to monkey island has the worst difficulty selection screen I've ever seen in a video game.Which one is the intended difficulty? Casual sounds like they dumbed down the puzzles but Hard sounds like they made them harder than the norm.

This should give players the incentive to dive into Hard Mode. If they want to experience the full might of the game, Hard Mode is the way to go.

Casual Mode provides a much more laid-back experience, full of humor and callbacks to other titles in the franchise. All this is still available in Hard Mode, but it ramps the puzzles up a notch. It is a great challenge all players should attempt.

