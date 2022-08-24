Return to Monkey Island at Gamescom 2022: Release date, pre-order bonus, and more

From Gamescom 2022, Return to Monkey Island has finally officially revealed its release date. The point-and-click adventure genre fans surely have a whole lot to rejoice about as the celebrated Monkey Island series makes a return after over a decade.

The game is set to be released on PC and Nintendo Switch on September 19, 2022. The day has been dubbed the International Talk Like a Pirate Day by the developer.

The game is available for pre-order and you will get exclusive horse armor as a pre-order bonus, which will adorn the player's inventory by doing absolutely nothing!

It seems like something Devolver Digital, the publisher of the game, would pull off, as they have always satirized the overtly business-oriented approach of the mainstream video game industry.

The creator of the series, Ron Gilbert, first teased the game this year in what appeared to be an April Fools’ joke, but a few days later, it turned out that Return to Monkey Island was real.

Ron Gilbert @grumpygamer Stan sure knows his marketing! It's the biggest #MonkeyIslandMonday ever and it's International Talk Like a Pirate Day and you can preorder now and it's less than a month away and I should to get back to bug fixing! returntomonkeyisland.com Stan sure knows his marketing! It's the biggest #MonkeyIslandMonday ever and it's International Talk Like a Pirate Day and you can preorder now and it's less than a month away and I should to get back to bug fixing! returntomonkeyisland.com https://t.co/TEu1rWQ0zN

Earlier, in a trailer for Return to Monkey Island, Guybrush Threepwood said that it's the story of when he finally found the secret to Monkey Island. Things are different in this game, with Elaine Marley no longer being the governor.

Young pirate leaders led by Captain Madison have shuffled the old guard from power. Melee island has taken a turn for the worse, and famed businessman Stan has been imprisoned for marketing-related crimes.

Return of Monkey Island boasts of having created a clever evolution of classic point-and-click adventure games with modern controls, context-specific interactions, dialogue trees, and an easy-to-use inventory system, making pirating a breeze.

Ron Gilbert @grumpygamer It’s odd that #MonkeyIslandMonday happens every 7 days. There must be some hidden pattern here. Any ides @phrenopolis ? I’d ask Guybrush but he seems busy at the moment. It’s odd that #MonkeyIslandMonday happens every 7 days. There must be some hidden pattern here. Any ides @phrenopolis? I’d ask Guybrush but he seems busy at the moment. https://t.co/OZPYt2LaaN

It also has a new graphical style that promises to be at the very least an interesting take on an old classic. Besides the old Stomping Grounds, we'll get to explore new islands and locations like the aptly named Terror Island and the Chilling Outpost of Bermuda in this game.

According to Ron Gilbert, similar to Monkey Island 2 and Cursed Monkey Island, there will be difficulty modes to select - an easy mode for newcomers and a standard mode for veterans. There will also be a built-in hint system to aid players who will be tempted to look at walkthroughs on the internet.

This marks a great moment for point-and-click adventure fans as the genre has had its resurgence in recent times with games like Kentucky Route Zero and Thimbleweed Park coming out. Now, the return of the celebrated Monkey Island franchise is just the cherry on top.

On a related note, we found out that the original Monkey Island game had 25 percent of its dialogue cut ahead of its release. This was due to the technological constraints of the time.

With modern hardware, that will no longer be an obstacle for Return to Monkey Island. So, fans can expect a full-fledged point-and-click adventure once they get their hands on the game.

