5 best indie games to buy from Devolver Publisher sale on Steam in 2022

Devolver Digital is easily one of the most consumer-friendly indie studios out there, or rather studios in general. The publisher is known for some of the most popular indie games released so far. So their ongoing sale on Steam is a golden opportunity for both fans and newcomers.

Devolver Digital @devolverdigital



Come get some new toys.



store.steampowered.com/sale/devolver The Devolver Digital Publisher Sale is live on Steam with up to 90% off!Come get some new toys. The Devolver Digital Publisher Sale is live on Steam with up to 90% off! Come get some new toys.store.steampowered.com/sale/devolver https://t.co/IZHT3f4rHg

The sale offers some great discounts, with some titles going up to 90%. It began on May 5 and will end on May 16, so prepare your wallets. We have compiled a list of five of the best games to buy from Devolver Digital's publisher sale right now.

Check out the 5 best indie titles discounted during Devolver's current Steam sale

5) Weird West (25% off)

Weird West - WolfEye Studios @WolfEyeGames



OUT NOW on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Game Pass!

weirdwest.com Welcome to the Weird West...OUT NOW on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Game Pass! Welcome to the Weird West...OUT NOW on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Game Pass!weirdwest.com https://t.co/Q8nRKJhgZd

The debut title from WolfEye Studios, Weird West, is described as an isometric action RPG with immersive sim elements. It tells a unique story inspired by the American Wild West setting but incorporates its own supernatural theme to it. Players will control five characters throughout the plot whose lives are tied together by mysterious events.

The gameplay is real-time, with players capable of using a variety of weapons to take down opponents. Players can tackle objectives as they wish, utilizing the highly interactive environment to their advantage. The game has it all: stealth, gunfights, magic spells, transformations. It's one of the more ambitious indie RPGs of recent memory as well.

4) Gris (75% off)

Indie games are infamous for their "walking simulator" titles, but as Nomada Studio's Gris showcases, that's not necessarily bad. The 2018 2D platformer adventure features a girl called Gris who must venture out into the world and restore color to it. The levels are varied and set across various biomes like forests, deserts, underwater, etc., each with its own mechanics and set pieces.

Gris can platform and collect stars, some hidden off the beaten path. She must also solve puzzles and engage in platforming to proceed, for which several of her abilities can be used, like becoming as heavy as a rock to stomp or avoid being blown away by winds.

75% off is a good diving point for those unfamiliar with the genre, especially given that the audio-visual experience in Gris is pretty much a form of art.

3) Enter The Gungeon (60% off)

Itching for a tough-as-nails shmup? Look no further than Enter The Gungeon. 2016's bullet hell/roguelike hybrid from the aptly named studio Dodge Roll is a punishing action game about guns and shooting them. The game is set in a whimsical world where nearly everything is gun-themed, from characters to environmental scenery.

Unique setting aside, players will move through levels gunning down enemies with an assortment of random weapons. Enemies are also aggressively firing off multiple sprays of bullets which players can overcome with the skillful use of the dodge mechanic. With intense boss fights thrown in, it is a super tough yet super fun game that is a must-own for fans of the rogue genre.

2) Hotline Miami Collection (85% off)

One of the first few games to put Devolver in the spotlight, these two top-down action games continue to be one of the most popular indie games ever. Developed by indie studio Dennaton Games, the first game takes place in 1989 Miami, where fans go on a slaughtering spree against targets designated by a mysterious phone caller. The sequel from the same studio acts as a prequel as well as details the aftermath of the original's violence.

The games are renowned for their hypnotic visuals, tight-level design, and pixel-gore. Players can use a variety of weapons, however the punishing one-shot death system ensures players are on their toes at all times. However, the game rewards smart players who can perform creative kills and combos with a scoring system. The soundtrack for both titles is widely regarded as one of the best, too, so if nothing else, buy it for the music alone.

1) The Talos Principle (90% off)

Set in a virtual realm, Croteam's 2014 puzzler is a memorable sci-fi tale from start to finish. Players can control an Android that traverses the game's biome to collect stars and further unlock new levels. These areas range from Egyptian deserts to green meadows with Roman ruins, with the slow burn of a story unraveling the truth of both the virtual and real world.

The game's philosophical focus comes into play with text logs and questionnaires that players must engage with via terminals placed around each level. Speaking of levels, these boast challenging puzzles that utilize various mechanics, not unlike Valve's Portal.

These involve manipulating pressure plates, light beam sensitive switches, boxes, fans, and so on. With over 120 puzzles to fuss over as well as optional hardcore challenges, it is an unforgettable ride without a doubt. Players who love brainteasers should not miss this one.

Edited by R. Elahi